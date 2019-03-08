Boss Gardner 'excited' to see Barking in the draw for the next round of the FA Cup

Nana Boakye-Yiadom on the ball

Barking manager Justin Gardner is 'excited' about being in the hat for the next round of the FA Cup after causing an upset by knocking out former club Aveley.

Emmanuel Ighorae congratulates goalscorer Nana Boakye-Yiadom

The Blues were forced to give up home advantage and switch the tie from Mayesbrook Park, with it not being ready to stage matches, but overcame that hurdle to secure a 2-1 victory in the Preliminary Round tie.

Goals from Johnny Ashman and Nana Boakye-Yiadom bagged the club £2,890 in prize money and a place in the first qualifying round.

"It's a special competition, it's not just about the money, and it's about being in that hat when the draw is being made and knowing who you've got is exciting," Gardner said.

"We're very privileged to play in the FA Cup, I mean we all sit down in May and watch the final, and to say you played a part in that is great.

"Whatever teams are in the final they've knocked out a team that has played you almost along the way."

The former Aveley boss himself felt his side deserved to come away victorious as they gave everything to beat The Millers.

"We went into the game with two losses and we were not in good form whereas Aveley were undefeated.

"It was a tough game but one where we asked a lot of the players to really step it up.

"To be honest with you I just told the players that they're playing for their shirts, I know it's only two games into the season, but I'm not going to waste anyone's time if they're not meeting the standards that are required they'll be shipped out.

"I saw that in the performances of everyone and for the first time this season I felt the substitutes played a part as well.

"It was a team effort, myself and my management team really set the boys up well, and we asked them to go that extra mile and they did.

"I think it was a well-deserved victory and we nullified Aveley's best players in terms of stopping them from doing what they're good at."

The boss did also praise both winger Ashman and attacker Boakye-Yiadom for their displays.

"They're both good players, both should be scoring goals; both should have scored in the previous two games.

"Nana has got himself really fit this off-season and looks like a different player for us compared to last year."