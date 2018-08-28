Barking earn point from title challengers Aveley

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Bostik North: Aveley 1 Barking 1

Barking were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man title challenging Aveley despite getting off to a strong start.

The Blues captain Abs Seymour opened the scoring before Tom Richardson equalised shortly after at Parkside to give both side’s a share of the spoils.

Midfielder Seymour drove a shot into the bottom right corner just seven minutes into the match to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Former Romford striker Richardson fired The Millers back on level terms in the 24th minute to make it 1-1.

The Millers goalkeeper David Hughes was sent off in the 70th minute but Barking failed to take advantage of it and had to settle for just a point.

Aveley: Hughes, Pitty, Mvemba, Love, Witherspoon, Cross, Ngandu (Reid 83), Pianum (Milner 62), Richardson, Freeman, Akrofi (Gibbs 70).

Unused subs: Martin and Brown.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, Edwards (O’Brien 90), Cosson, Bruce, Joseph (Elsom 83), Seymour, Russell, Kamara, Osadebe (Ogunwamide 56).

Unused subs: Reynolds and McQueen.