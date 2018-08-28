Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking earn point from title challengers Aveley

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 January 2019

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Bostik North: Aveley 1 Barking 1

Barking were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man title challenging Aveley despite getting off to a strong start.

The Blues captain Abs Seymour opened the scoring before Tom Richardson equalised shortly after at Parkside to give both side’s a share of the spoils.

Midfielder Seymour drove a shot into the bottom right corner just seven minutes into the match to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Former Romford striker Richardson fired The Millers back on level terms in the 24th minute to make it 1-1.

The Millers goalkeeper David Hughes was sent off in the 70th minute but Barking failed to take advantage of it and had to settle for just a point.

Aveley: Hughes, Pitty, Mvemba, Love, Witherspoon, Cross, Ngandu (Reid 83), Pianum (Milner 62), Richardson, Freeman, Akrofi (Gibbs 70).

Unused subs: Martin and Brown.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, Edwards (O’Brien 90), Cosson, Bruce, Joseph (Elsom 83), Seymour, Russell, Kamara, Osadebe (Ogunwamide 56).

Unused subs: Reynolds and McQueen.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

A firefighter bringing out a child. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

Rebecca Adlington cuts the ribbon at the launch of the new 50m pool at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre (Pic: Marcel Grabowski/Everyone Active)

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

A firefighter bringing out a child. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

Rebecca Adlington cuts the ribbon at the launch of the new 50m pool at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre (Pic: Marcel Grabowski/Everyone Active)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking earn point from title challengers Aveley

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

West Ham left out in the cold as Wolves sweep them aside

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker is challenged by West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Local authority slammed after disposing of everything homeless family owned

Barking and Dagenham Council has been found guilty of discrimination. Pic: Ken Mears

Robinson adamant Daggers’ struggles against Aldershot were not due to formation

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking defender Bruce netted the goal of his career in Witham draw

Barking players celebrate Joe Bruce's goal at Witham (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists