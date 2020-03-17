Barking await statement on Isthmian League suspension

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking were waiting for an Isthmian League statement to see if their season will remain suspended, much like every other league across the country following the latest government announcement.

The Blues were due to travel to Staines Town on Saturday and Chertsey Town last night (Tuesday), but both were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Isthmian League board met on Monday evening to discuss plans moving forward and a statement was expected to be revealed on Tuesday, as the Post was going to press.

There is little doubt the decision to suspend was the most critical one made by the league since fixtures were suspended in September 1939 as World War II broke out.

It is expected they will follow suit with the Premier League, EFL, National League and Essex Senior League by suspending fixtures until April 4.

An FA statement said: “Following the Government’s announcement, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.”

*You can keep up to date with the latest league statement on our website.