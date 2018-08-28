Search

Barking take sting out of the Bees

PUBLISHED: 10:20 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 06 January 2019

Bostik North: Barking 5 Basildon United 1

Barking made it back-to-back wins in the Bostik North with a comfortable 5-1 victory against Basildon United.

A brace from Ross Elsom and goals from Kemo Darboe, Darelle Russell and Abs Seymour helped seal the three points for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park despite a consolation goal from Jeffrey Cobblah.

Darboe broke the deadlock to put Justin Gardner’s side 1-0 up just five minutes into the encounter.

Midfielder Elsom then netted two goals in a row ten minutes apart in the 16th and 26th minute to stretch their lead to 3-0.

Russell then broke clear of the Bees defence and slotted the ball into the bottom corner to take a 4-0 lead into the half-time break.

The visitors got off to a strong start in the second-half and reduced the score line to 4-1 as Cobblah slid the ball into the net at the back post just eight minutes into the half.

Barking put the nail in the coffin in the 84th minute as captain Seymour fired home to make it 5-1 but that wasn’t the end of the drama as the Bees Callum Taylor was sent off in the 90th minute.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, Elsom, Cosson, McQueen, Edwards, Seymour, Russell (Joseph 49), Ogunwamide (O’Brien 66), Darboe (Osadebe 81)

Unused subs: Kamara and Reynolds.

Basildon United: Olajide, Mead, Brown, Aileru (Pibworth 45), Shadwell, Turpin, Cobblah (Scougall 75), Okah, Taylor, Blackburn, Stanley (Fatt 46)

Unused subs: Puemo and Whitby.

Topic Tags:

