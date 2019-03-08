Search

Barking boss felt Bedfont draw was a missed opportunity

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 September 2019

Junior Dadson takes on his man at Bedfont (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking manager Justin Gardner felt it was a missed opportunity as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Bedfont Sports.

The Blues did however bank their first point in the BetVictor South Central of the season with a strong display in west London.

With their Mayesbrook Park ground not ready to host matches yet, the Blues had lost their first three league fixtures of the new campaign at Marlow, Ware and Hertford Town, having switched from Isthmian North during the summer.

"There is two ways of looking at it, I think it was a missed opportunity to get the three points, as I think we done enough to get the three points," Gardner said.

"We were creating chances but we weren't clinical enough in front of goal.

"Apart from giving them a chance in the last five minutes of the game when we miss controlled the ball and they nicked it we were comfortable."

The boss was keen to pick out the positives from the match and hopes they can now build on that now in the coming weeks.

"We created numerous chances and didn't take them which was frustrating, so after the game it felt like we lost the game to be honest.

"After reflection I always have to try draw on the positives and we kept a clean sheet as well as getting our first point on the board."

The Blues have however been boosted this week by the return of striker Kiernan Hughes-Mason after his ventures of playing in New Zealand.

"Before he left us he was our top goal scorer so we know what we're going to get from him.

"I'm hoping he's going to put some of these chances we're creating away and he's a good lad as well.

"It's something we've been working on for quite a few months to get his international done as soon as possible so that as soon as he arrived back on Friday wthen e had him signed by Saturday.

"He was unavailable for that match but will be looking to force his way into the starting line-up for the FA Cup match."

Barking were also due to face Grays Athletic in the Velocity Trophy last night (Tuesday).

