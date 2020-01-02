Barking and Bedfont Sports have come along way says boss Gardner

Justin Gardner believes his Barking side and next opponents Bedfont Sports have come a long way this season.

The Blues host the mid-table outfit at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday for an Isthmian League South Central clash after two wins over the festive period against Harlow Town and Hertford Town.

"Bedfont are another team like ourselves, we both started the season really poorly, and have both picked up," Gardner said.

"I've not looked at the form table, but I'm pretty sure they're not far behind us.

"And when we played them last time it was 0-0, we were fourth from bottom and they were third from bottom earlier in the season.

"That shows how far we've both come, so it will be a tough game for us."

The boss was also keen to wish everyone at the club and Barking & Dagenham Post readers the best in 2020.

"Happy New Year to everyone at the paper and to our fans," he added.