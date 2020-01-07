Search

Barking boss Gardner insists he expected tight encounter with Bedfont

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 January 2020

Dumebi GB-Dumaka lays the ball off (pic Terry Gilbert)

Dumebi GB-Dumaka lays the ball off (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking manager Justin Gardner said he fully expected a tight encounter with Bedfont Sports after they drew 0-0 but insists they must take the positives.

Barking players try to win the ball back in numbers (pic Terry Gilbert)Barking players try to win the ball back in numbers (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues actually moved up a spot to seventh in the Isthmian League South Central table by gaining the point at Mayesbrook Park.

And the boss revealed he couldn't fault his players efforts despite it being a frustrating match.

"We knew if anyone was going to win that there would only be one goal in it," Gardner said.

"I said to the lads they've only lost one of their last 11 games, we've won seven of our last eight, so it was going to be a tight game with two in-form teams.

Junior Dadson fires goalwards (pic Terry Gilbert)Junior Dadson fires goalwards (pic Terry Gilbert)

"If I'm honest in the first half, the first 20 minutes they were the better team in terms of possession. They were not really troubling us inside the 18 yard area.

"We were a bit disappointed at half-time, but not in terms of the effort, it was just a frustrating game as it was a bit of a basketball match as it was end-to-end.

"In both boxes in the first half nothing was really happening it was all inbetween."

Gardner did feel they had a couple glorious chances to earn three points but unfortunately they couldn't finish them off.

"Second half I felt we came out the much better team and I think we created the better chances," he added.

"(Junior) Dadson and Didi (Dumebi GB-Dumaka) basically had open goals, but both missed their opportunities, as Didi had his shot blocked and Dadson hit it wide.

"After the game a few of our players were really disappointed especially our captain was upset as he said to everyone it's going to be a game with few chances so we have to take them.

"I just tried to keep everyone calm, look at the positives, and tell them Bedfont are an in-form team and we've not lost so we're still unbeaten.

"We actually moved up a spot in the league and our defence was solid, so lots of positives, just slight frustration that we didn't take one of those chances which would have won us the game.

"Their goalkeeper was superb, brave by putting his body on the line for his team, and I think Bedfont only had one shot that Montel Joseph had to save."

