Barking move up the table with Bedfont draw

Michael Dixon in the box (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Isthmian South Central: Barking 0 Bedfont Sports 0

Barking edged closer to the Isthmian South Central play-off places by picking up a 0-0 draw with Bedfont Sports.

The Blues are now three unbeaten in the league and will be hoping they continue their strong efforts for a real play-off push in 2020.

Both sides had their chances but neither managed to capitalise so therefore they both ended up with a share of the spoils.

Justin Gardner's men will now turn their attentions to a Velocity Trophy tie against Isthmian Premier Division outfit Cheshunt on Tuesday evening at Mayesbrook Park before hosting Northwood in the league next weekend.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Owusu, Flemming, Bruce, Ashman (Palmer 86), Seymour, GB-Dumaka (Bradford 81), Dixon, Dadson (Armeladze 75).

Unused subs: Sardinha and Roult.

Bedfont Sports: Kyriatzis, Uche, Kalu, Cook, Kinsella, Jackson, Bademosi (Kennedy-Sinclair 62), Oldham, Ali (Tiryaki 62), Sanders, Wood (Testolin 73).

Unused subs: McLaughlin and Churchill.