Barking boss Gardner ‘excited’ by 3G pitch plans

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 May 2020

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking manager Justin Gardner is ‘excited’ to see plans going ahead for a new 3G pitch at Mayesbrook Park but did wish to send out his thanks and condolences to people around the club during this tough time.

The Blues will look to complete the works ahead of the 2020-21 season, whenever that may be, after it was confirmed in an Isthmian League meeting that they do not expect it to start on time.

And the boss believes it is the right step for the club to continue growing and producing more local talent.

“Rob O’Brien confirmed that the club is looking to complete our new 3G Astroturf pitch before the commencement of a new season,” Gardner said.

“This will help even more to develop players at the club that will hopefully play in the first team and the whole club can train under one roof.

“I can’t hide the excitement and can’t wait for the new season ahead. Barking is a club growing and you have to applaud everyone at Barking that helps provide and keep the club growing, especially chairman Rob O’Brien who wants to push the club forward on and off the pitch.

“I really enjoy working with him. Also someone I probably speak to everyday and is a God send, always trying his best to deliver on everything I ask of him and really makes my job easier, is club secretary Keith Whittington.

“Keith’s mother has also unfortunately passed away and we send our deepest condolences to him and his family. This is clearly a tough time, but I’m sure like me you all can’t wait to start playing again. Stay positive until that day arrives.”

The former Aveley manager then went on to thank players, fans and everyone else involved, adding: “I’d like to thank all those involved with Barking this season on behalf of myself and Adam Flemming.

“I’d like to thank our players who have been magnificent both during the season and at this time of difficulty, also our media team who are doing a great job and especially to see Reece grow to be a big part of the team has been a pleasure.

“As mentioned by Rob, Reece and fellow media team member Harry have tragically lost their fathers during the coronavirus pandemic and we send our deepest condolences to them both.

“The committee, supporters (especially those who continue to support the 12th man scheme), youth players and coaches look forward, the future looks bright.”

