Boss Gardner says Barking's new boy Palmer has been on radar since summer months

Giovanni Palmer of Romford FC in action during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking manager Justin Gardner revealed Giovanni Palmer has been on his radar for quite some time before finally capturing his signature.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Giovanni Palmer of Romford scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019 Giovanni Palmer of Romford scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

The Blues moved to bring in the talented youngster from Isthmian League North outfit Romford after he was released following their takeover from multi-millionaire Glenn Tamplin.

Palmer had made 15 appearances for Boro this season scoring twice against Histon and once against Soham Town Rangers after joining in the summer from Clapton.

"He was a player that was brought to my attention by Jonny Fowell at Clapton last season as he had done very well for them," Gardner said.

"In the summer I was tempted to bring him in, but when I heard he was going to Romford, I thought it wasn't a bad idea because he'll get regular game time and understand the league quicker.

"He took to the league quite well. He's a player that I've watched and kept an eye on, and in actual fact I was going to go in for him before Glenn Tamplin took over Romford.

You may also want to watch:

"I didn't because a friend of mine said he was really enjoying it, but then as soon as he got let go by Romford, he made contact via a friend and said he was interested in coming over."

Barking had their clash with Uxbridge on Saturday postponed due to a waterlogged pitch while their Essex Senior Cup tie against Dagenham & Redbridge was also postponed due to their opponents having to play in the FA Trophy last night (Tuesday).

Garder admitted to mixed feelings, adding: "Yes and no. No because we had a few injuries, but yes because we don't have another game now until Boxing Day.

"The Dagenham game we were looking forward to, the Saturday game I wasn't too disappointed as the pitch was heavy and waterlogged, and we had a few injuries so it now gives us time to get those players back.

"It might not work out as a bad thing in the long run. We're going to train hard, then Saturday we're going to have a team day out, so we're looking forward to that.

"I've not played a game on Boxing Day for about four years as most teams will happily bring it forward, but I'm quite disappointed Harlow didn't want to do that.

"Why they would want to bring their players in on Boxing Day instead of this Saturday is bemusing to me."