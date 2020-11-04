Search

Barking boss Gardner: People will struggle with lack of an outlet

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 November 2020

Isaac Westendorf connects with Julian Anau’s cross (Pic: Terry Gibert)

Isaac Westendorf connects with Julian Anau’s cross (Pic: Terry Gibert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner believes the new lockdown will be tough on a lot of people both mentally and physically as they are expecting to now be without any action for a month.

Barking's Jack Hayes makes a clearing header (Pic: Terry Gilbert)Barking's Jack Hayes makes a clearing header (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The Blues have just started to turn their fortunes around in Isthmian League South Central but the boss insists it’s about more than his side’s recent form.

He admits he will struggle to deal with the lack of football, saying: “It is frustrating, not just from a personal point of view as we’re starting to settle down and do quite well, it’s more to do with the bigger picture as it’s a lot of people’s outlet and enjoyment.

“A lot of people have a tough week at work and football is all they have to look forward to, so I think mentally a lot of people will suffer. Obviously physically they will as well due to the lack of exercise.

“On a personal front, mentally it will be tough to not have any football. The only plus point is the Premier League is expected to still be going ahead, so that can keep us coping with that on TV.

Barking youngster Isaac Westendorf shields the ball from a Sittingbourne player (Pic: Terry Gilbert)Barking youngster Isaac Westendorf shields the ball from a Sittingbourne player (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

“I don’t think a month is going to help anything, schools are still open, so it’s all a mess at the moment really.”

Barking sealed their progress in the FA Trophy with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory following a 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

Young striker Isaac Westerndorf opened the scoring for the Blues in the 14th minute but his effort was cancelled out by Kane Rowland’s in the 29th minute.

Barking goalkeeper Manny Agboola has the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)Barking goalkeeper Manny Agboola has the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Neither side could find a winner and the game went to penalties with Gardner’s men coming out on top and being drawn away to the winner of the tie between Merstham and Carshalton Athletic.

“Sittingbourne are a decent team, we knew that, but I probably respect them even more after playing them,” added Gardner.

“First half it was probably a fair result being 1-1 and then second half I felt they had a little bit more possession but that was due to the wind and the conditions.

“When it went to penalties, I always fancy Eman (Manny Agboola) to save one out of five, his previous form shows that, but he saved two and we only missed one.

Barking's Isaac Westendorf controls the ball against Sittingbourne (Pic: Terry Gilbert)Barking's Isaac Westendorf controls the ball against Sittingbourne (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

“Eman again gets the plaudits and rightly so as rarely do goalkeepers get the plaudits.”

The Blues also sealed a 1-0 win overAshford Town atMayesbrook Park on Tuesday in the league.

