Barking boss backs side to gel ahead of Ware clash

Barking manager Justin Gardner is backing his side although he knows it may take them time to gel ahead of their clash with Ware.

The Blues will make the trip to Wodson Park this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm) for their second match since being transferred over to the Isthmian South Central.

And they'll be hoping for better fortunes after losing 3-1 to Marlow on the opening day of the campaign.

"Our first three games couldn't have been much tougher. We had Marlow who made the play-offs last year, Aveley that made it and Ware who finished two points outside," Gardner said.

"That's a tough start, but you have to play them at some point and it's probably to play them early doors as every team gets better."

Barking brought in a whole host of new signings in the summer and have tried to adapt a new style which boss Gardner knows will take time.

"It's dangerous, but we won't click for a few games or months even because of the way we're playing, and when we do I'm confident we'll go on a good run.

"I'm not concerned right now as we created five or six good opportunities from how we're playing.

"The management team can't take the chances for the players, we can only coach them to open up teams and get into the right areas.

"They know they need to do better and take their chances."

Despite losing to Marlow, the former Billericay Town manager was pleased with their efforts, but did reveal he was disappointed they didn't take their chances in the match.

"The last 25 minutes we went against the team we had been playing to go more direct which doesn't suit our team.

"That was disappointing but apart from that we just have to bounce back as it's a long old season.

"We start with lots of away games so we have to get as many points as possible before we have that nice run of home fixtures.