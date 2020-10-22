Barking boss Gardner wants players to start winning league points

Barking's David Fallah in the penalty area against Harlow Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is urging his players to now stand up and be counted as they look to start putting some points on the board in the league.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking's Luke Junior wins a challenge against Harlow Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Barking's Luke Junior wins a challenge against Harlow Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The Blues have started the Isthmian South Central season slowly but will hope to start putting that right as they travel away to Westfield on Saturday afternoon.

Gardner’s men were also crashed to a 3-1 defeat Ware in the league on Tuesday after a 1-0 victory in the FA Trophy at home to league rivals Harlow Town at the weekend.

“We’ve got to concentrate on ourselves,” he said.

“The players need to stand up and be counted now, and start putting some points on the board.

Barking's Isaac Westendorf gets up to head goalward against Harlow Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Barking's Isaac Westendorf gets up to head goalward against Harlow Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

“That’s massively important, we’ve got to try picking up some league points, and it doesn’t get much harder than Ware and Westfield.

“We’ve got hard fixtures coming up, but we like to do things the hard way, so let’s see if we can produce some good results.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “A cup run is always a distraction, as I said the league is bread and butter, but you always find when teams have good cup runs they rarely have a good league run as well.

Barking's Isaac Westendorf passes inside against Harlow Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Barking's Isaac Westendorf passes inside against Harlow Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

“It’s been a blessing in disguise as we’ve raised some good money for the club, but on the other hand it’s not, as I feel we’re suffering in the league because of that.”

Barking progressed into the third qualifying round in the FA Trophy with a narrow 1-0 victory over league rivals Harlow Town.

An 86th-minute winner from Dumebi GB-Dumaka sealed the win and helped them bag £3,000 in prize money.

“Very pleased to keep a clean sheet, the first one of the season, and it was good to bounce back from a couple of defeats,” Gardner said.

Isaac Westendorf turns to congratulate the scorer as the Barking supporters celebrate against Harlow Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Isaac Westendorf turns to congratulate the scorer as the Barking supporters celebrate against Harlow Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

“I saw plenty of positives, but we had to bounce back from our disappointing defeats.

“First half Harlow probably had the better chance but in the second half I thought we dominated.”

Barking have since been drawn at home to Sittingbourne in the next round of the competition much to the delight of boss Gardner, who said: “That’s massive, very pleased about that. The club is thriving at the moment, a lot of teams playing over there, plenty of youth teams so it’s good to have another home draw and hopefully that proves to be an advantage for us.”