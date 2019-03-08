Barking boss Gardner pleased to see side rewarded for good performance against Staines

Michael Dixon on the ball for Barking

Barking manager Justin Gardner was happy to see his side rewarded for a good performance in the 3-1 home win over struggling Staines Town.

The Blues went into the game having suffered back-to-back Isthmian South Central games, while Staines were still without a win in the league.

Gardner was pleased to see his side cope with the pressure and pick up the three points, something which he believes should have happened more often this season based on the level of performances.

"We got the points that we deserved," he said.

"The performances have been really good. It was a good performance last Saturday even though we lost to an unbeaten team in Tooting & Mitcham.

"I think we have been pretty good. Apart from the Chalfont St Peter game we have played well.

"We just have to work that little bit harder.

"In the three losses the performances were there, we haven't had the rub of the green.

"The game was harder to prepare for than the Tooting & Mitcham game. Against them we were playing the team who haven't lost to anyone.

"Staines are a huge club but they have been struggling. Before the game people were expecting us to get something out of it.

"It was a bit more pressure but we delivered and if I'm being honest I think we should have scored more goals.

"At the end of the day, as a football manager you can only work hard on the training pitch and then your players have to give a good performance."

Barking broke the deadlock when attacker Eddie Allsopp fired a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal after being picked out by striker Michael Dixon from the left flank in the 23rd minute of play.

But Staines then levelled the score four minutes before the half-time break as Klajdi Cani fired home from the penalty spot.

Barking restored their lead just two minutes later with a superb finish from Junior Dadson before Daniel Flemming sealed the win.