Barking boss Gardner says Bracknell Town win was fantastic

Barking manager Justin Gardner says it was a 'fantastic' result after they sealed a 4-3 win over title favourites Bracknell Town, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Blues came out on top in a seven-goal thriller at Mayesbrook Park thanks to a brace from Johnny Ashman and goals from Michael Dixon and Nana Boakye-Yiadom.

But the boss insists he now knows why the Robins are being backed so heavily in the race for the Isthmian South Central title this season.

"It was a nervous ending, but reflecting on it, it was a fantastic three points," he said.

"I'm proud of every single one of them in that second half as we got three points against a very good team.

"They will definitely be challenging for the title come the end of the season as the bookies said. They rarely get it wrong."

It was 1-1 at half-time as Dixon broke the deadlock and Nathan Minhas levelled just before the break.

Gardner added: "I can understand now why they were the bookies favourites. Going forward they're a very good team, we seemed to cope with it at the beginning of the game.

"We went in 1-1 at half-time, I wasn't happy really, not because I felt we were better than them I just felt we weren't doing our best and I felt if we did there was an opportunity to take the points.

"To be honest we almost came to blows in the changing room as I know the high expectations we set and what they're capable of and I felt they fell short of that first half.

"Adam and I got the response we wanted out of them in the second half and we went on to get a 4-1 lead which was outstanding and some of the best football we've played in terms of how we scored those goals against a very good team.

"With 15 minutes to go we were 4-1 up and we felt the game was done and dusted, but it just goes to show why they're the bookies favourites as most teams, nine out of ten would've gave up and folded.

"They actually came for us and pulled it back to 4-3, then in the 89th minute they had a chance to equalise from three yards, and the guy skied it.

"It was nervous the last few minutes for us."