Barking victorious in seven goal thriller with Bracknell Town

Eddie Allsopp battles to keep possession (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Isthmian South Central: Barking 4 Bracknell Town 3

Max Bradford plays the ball forward (pic Terry Gilbert) Max Bradford plays the ball forward (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking come out on top of a seven goal thriller at Mayesbrook Park against title favourites Bracknell Town to extend their winning run.

The Blues picked up a 4-3 victory over the Robins thanks to a brace from Johnny Ashman and goals from Michael Dixon and Nana Boakye-Yiadom.

Striker Michael Dixon opened the scoring in the 12th minute of play to give the hosts the lead but Bracknell hit back four minutes before the half-time break thanks to Nathan Minhas.

Ashman restored the Blues lead in the 67th minute and only six minutes later netted his second of the match to give them a 3-1 lead.

Michael Dixon turns inside to put Barking ahead against Bracknell Town (pic Terry Gilbert) Michael Dixon turns inside to put Barking ahead against Bracknell Town (pic Terry Gilbert)

Former Hornchurch attacker Nana Boakye-Yiadom came off the bench and added to the tally as he found the net to make it 4-1.

The visitors rallied themselves back into the clash and made for a nervy finish as Kai Walters scored in the 83rd minute and Sebastian Bowerman netted four minutes later.

They desperately searched for an equaliser but couldn't find one and Barking walked with the three points.

The win moves them up to 10th in the Isthmian South Central and on a four game winning run in the league.

Manager Justin Gardner tweeted: "What a fantastic win against a very good Bracknell Town, massive three points.

"I now know why they're the bookies favourites for promotion."

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Bradford (Owusu 46), Flemming (Hayes 13), Bruce, Ashman, Seymour, Dixon (Boakye-Yiadom 72), Allsopp, Dadson.

Unused subs: Sardinha and Roult.

Bracknell Town: Wheeler, Sheridan, Bayliss, Gater, Davies, Carr (McCormack 66), Herbert, Minhas, Maloney (Genovesi 76), Bowerman, Bayley.

Unused subs: Brown and Darboe.