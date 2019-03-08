Gardner to rotate Barking squad in Velocity Trophy as Brentwood Town pay visit

Barking manager Justin Gardner is going to rotate his squad for Velocity Trophy action as he looks to give players minutes and look at a few youngsters.

The Blues welcome Brentwood Town to Mayesbrook Park on Friday evening in the Velocity Trophy group stages as they look to build up points and progress in the knock-out stages.

And the boss sees the Trophy clash as a good chance to experiment while still looking to progress out of the group stages.

"We want to do well in all competitions, but we will call a couple of the boys up from the under-23s to have a look at, and give some valuable minutes to players that will need it to help us with fixtures ahead," he said.

"We go up against Brentwood, then we have the weekend off, train Tuesday and Thursday ready for the baptism of fire against Westfield."

New signings Michael Dixon, Dumebi GB-Dumaka, Jordan Peart and Shermadin Artmeladze are expected to feature, as well as Nana Boakye-Yiadom who has just returned from injury.

"Those boys will be rotated in, we brought in a couple of strikers in Michael Dixon and Dumebi, we'll hope to give them 90 minutes each across the two games so they can bed into the system.

"Nana has just returned from injury and it was his first start on Saturday against FC Romania, so we can give him some more valuable minutes.

"We only really signed three new players - Michael, Dumebi and Jordan as Sheri has been with us for eight or nine months, but we've been trying to get the paperwork cleared but it has taken a long time.

"Even though he is officially a new signing, he knows us, and he's been a breath of fresh in the two games he's started.

"With bringing four players in a few players have had to move on - Callum Thompson, Theo Fairweather-Johnson, Billy Reynolds - and a couple have gone out on loan.

"We've had to do that as I felt we weren't getting points on the board and you have to be proactive in this game.

"They're all lovely guys and we've bonded well, but some of them wasn't getting back to their best after injury or had personal issues and I have to make strong decisions.

"Sometimes it's not nice as you become close to them, but we want to win football games."