Velocity Trophy: Barking 2 Brentwood Town 0

Junior Dadson (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking made it two wins out of two in the Velocity Trophy group stages with a 2-0 victory over Brentwood Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A late brace from winger Junior Dadson secured the win for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park as they continue their bid to progress out of the group and into the knock-out stages of the Trophy.

In the 71st minute striker Michael Dixon broke through clear on goal but had his effort denied by former Barking goalkeeper Tim Brown.

You may also want to watch:

Dadson was on hand to tap the rebound home and give his side a 1-0 lead.

Ten minutes later after a scramble inside the box, the former Cray Wanderers winger, picked the ball up and fired past Brown for his second of the match to seal a 2-0 win.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu (Bradford 46), Hayes, Bruce, Ashman (Apenteng 80), Seymour (Dariri 90), Dixon (Boakye-Yiadom 76), Armeladze (Roult 86), Dadson.

Brentwood Town: Brown, Pugsley (Stevenson 83), Osimeh, Edwards, Pianim, Toner, Milner (Curtis 61), Hogan, Williams, Freeman, Campbell (Vaughan 46).

Unused subs: Park and O'Rawe.