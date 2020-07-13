Barking have retained Ashman and Palmer for the upcoming season

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking have bolstered their squad ahead of the upcoming season by agreeing terms with both Johnny Ashman and Giovanni Palmer.

Giovanni Palmer on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert) Giovanni Palmer on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

The former Clapton and Witham Town winger Ashman has made a total of 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues where he has found the net on eight occassions.

He became an instrumental part of manager Justin Gardner’s side last season and I’m sure is set to play a huge role once again.

Palmer joined Barking late in the season last term after being released from Romford where he impressed in the early stages of the campaign.

The former Clapton winger made just 10 appearances and scored once before the season was brought to an abrupt end due to the Covid-19 outbreak which eventually made the season null and void.

The dup join the likes of Abs Seymour, Manny Agboola, Ricky Tarbard, Michael Dixon, Junior Dadson, Max Bradford, Daniel Flemming, Donnel Anderson, Junior Luke, Billy Jones, Sam Owusu, Jack Hayes, Kevin Songolo, Dumeni GB-Dumaka, Shermadin Artmeladze and Ben O’Brien.