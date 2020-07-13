Barking have retained Ashman and Palmer for the upcoming season
PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 July 2020
Archant
Barking have bolstered their squad ahead of the upcoming season by agreeing terms with both Johnny Ashman and Giovanni Palmer.
The former Clapton and Witham Town winger Ashman has made a total of 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues where he has found the net on eight occassions.
You may also want to watch:
He became an instrumental part of manager Justin Gardner’s side last season and I’m sure is set to play a huge role once again.
Palmer joined Barking late in the season last term after being released from Romford where he impressed in the early stages of the campaign.
The former Clapton winger made just 10 appearances and scored once before the season was brought to an abrupt end due to the Covid-19 outbreak which eventually made the season null and void.
The dup join the likes of Abs Seymour, Manny Agboola, Ricky Tarbard, Michael Dixon, Junior Dadson, Max Bradford, Daniel Flemming, Donnel Anderson, Junior Luke, Billy Jones, Sam Owusu, Jack Hayes, Kevin Songolo, Dumeni GB-Dumaka, Shermadin Artmeladze and Ben O’Brien.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.