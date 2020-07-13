Search

Advanced search

Barking have retained Ashman and Palmer for the upcoming season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 July 2020

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking have bolstered their squad ahead of the upcoming season by agreeing terms with both Johnny Ashman and Giovanni Palmer.

Giovanni Palmer on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)Giovanni Palmer on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

The former Clapton and Witham Town winger Ashman has made a total of 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues where he has found the net on eight occassions.

You may also want to watch:

He became an instrumental part of manager Justin Gardner’s side last season and I’m sure is set to play a huge role once again.

Palmer joined Barking late in the season last term after being released from Romford where he impressed in the early stages of the campaign.

The former Clapton winger made just 10 appearances and scored once before the season was brought to an abrupt end due to the Covid-19 outbreak which eventually made the season null and void.

The dup join the likes of Abs Seymour, Manny Agboola, Ricky Tarbard, Michael Dixon, Junior Dadson, Max Bradford, Daniel Flemming, Donnel Anderson, Junior Luke, Billy Jones, Sam Owusu, Jack Hayes, Kevin Songolo, Dumeni GB-Dumaka, Shermadin Artmeladze and Ben O’Brien.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Judge to consider what to do if witnesses refuse to answer questions about Stephen Port murder investigations

Stephen Port

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Getting the message over to young people

Most Read

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Judge to consider what to do if witnesses refuse to answer questions about Stephen Port murder investigations

Stephen Port

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Getting the message over to young people

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking have retained Ashman and Palmer for the upcoming season

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Job is not finished yet says West Ham United defender Ogbonna

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) and Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle (left) battle for the ball

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 13

West Indian captain Brian Lara hits the ball for four runs on his way to a new world record Test innings score against England at the Recreation ground in St John's, Antigua

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach