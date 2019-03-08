Search

Barking bring back attacker Boakye-Yiadom

PUBLISHED: 12:01 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 04 June 2019

Nana Boakye-Yiadom escapes a tackle to get through on goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking have announced attacker Nana Boakye-Yiadom will return to the club for the 2019/20 season after joining mid-way through last campaign.

Nana Boakye-Yiadom tries to evade a tackle at Maldon (pic Terry Gilbert)Nana Boakye-Yiadom tries to evade a tackle at Maldon (pic Terry Gilbert)

The 23-year-old attacker joined the Blues from Bostik Premier Division side Hornchurch in February, where he made 16 appearances, scoring three times.

He went on to make 12 appearances for Justin Gardner's side and found the net seven times to help pick up some crucial wins in the later stages of the season as they finished 12th in the Bostik North.

The former West Ham United Academy player has previously played for the likes of Dulwich Hamlet, Concord Rangers and Leatherhead.

Barking managed to keep hold of the attacker despite interest from a number of National League South and Bostik Premier Division clubs.

Boakye-Yiadom did struggle somewhat with injuries early last season and will be hoping for a more settled campaign this time round.

The attacker joins striker Jay Knight and winger Junior Dadson in joining the Blues ahead of the new season.

