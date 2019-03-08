Barking boss eager to build on recent form and feel good factor on trip to Chalfont

Max Bradford attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner says there is a good feel around the club at the moment after six consecutive victories in all competitions.

Michael Dixon turns inside (pic Terry Gilbert) Michael Dixon turns inside (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues are set to head to Mill Meadow on Saturday to face Chalfont St Peter as they look to continue their run of form when they return to Isthmian South Central action.

And the boss also wants to continue their good performances to keep the improving crowds coming in at Mayesbrook Park.

"There is a good feel in the camp at the moment, even outside the changing room, as there is a lot of youth team players coming to watch us now and it's a good support at home games," he said.

"That happens when you're winning.Five or six weeks ago that wasn't the case as we wasn't doing too well, so for us to keep people coming through the door and interested we have to perform.

"So far we're doing that, so long may it continue."

Barking currently sit 13th in the league table but will be looking to build on their recent form to start climbing up places.

"That's exactly what we want to do, I think out of those six games, one was London Senior Cup, two were Velocity Trophy, two were league games and one was in the FA Trophy," added Gardner.

"We want to now carry that form over to the league and hopefully if we can then we'll be in a nice position."

Gardner admitted he will be doing his homework on their opponents to make sure they're ready for the contes, adding: "They're unknown because I've probably never faced them, but I'll always do my homework on the opposition as I did with Guernsey.

"I got report on them which helped massively. I will be doing the same for this match to prepare for Chalfont St Peter."

Chalfont are without a win in their last five fixtures in all competitions but Gardner insists you can't read too much into that.

"They started the season on fire, they're eighth in the league, so they're probably still happy with where they are," he said.

"I believe they've got a young team, I know the assistant manager well, Paul Wickenden the former Waltham Abbey and Cheshunt manager. I'll be looking forward to seeing him.

"You say it's a good time to play them, but they may be saying let's stop Barking's run, it's Catch 22."