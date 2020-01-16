Search

Barking plan to show Saints what they are about as they look to continue good form

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 January 2020

Steven Sardinha leads an attack (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking will be eager to show Chalfont St Peter what they're actually capable of says manager Justin Gardner.

Sam Owusu wins a challenge (pic Terry Gilbert)Sam Owusu wins a challenge (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues welcome the mid-table outfit to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to continue their push towards the Isthmian League South Central play-off places.

However, Barking lost 2-1 away to The Saints in October in what the boss dubbed a poor performance at Mill Meadow.

"It's not about trying to get one back over them, it's nothing against Chalfont St Peter personally, it's more like I've said a few times, we really let ourselves down at their place," Gardner said.

"We didn't really show them what we're about. Chalfont St Peter are probably now looking where we are in the league thinking 'Really? We beat Barking and they were pretty poor'.

"It's more to give ourselves more respect and show them that we are a better team than when we went to their ground."

The former Aveley boss also insisted his squad should be confident in themselves following their recent run of form in the league which has seen them rocket up to seventh in the league table.

"There is no reason for us not to be confident, I think we've lost in the league two of our last 14, so we're in a good place and long may it continue," he added.

"We're in a situation where because of our poor start to the season, the form we're in we should be able to afford to lose a few games and be in the position we are, but we can't afford to do that.

"If we lose two games we drop to 10th, but if we win two we move to like fourth, so every game now we need to get points out of."

Barking head into the fixture on the back of a record of four games unbeaten, while opponents Chalfont have failed to win in their last four league fixtures including a 2-1 defeat to South Park at the weekend.

Gardner's men were also due to face local rivals Dagenham & Redbridge in the Essex Senior Cup fourth round at Victoria Road last night (Tuesday).

They will have been keen to put in a strong effort and potentially cause an upset in the prestigious county cup competition.

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

