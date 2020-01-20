Barking boss Gardner 'disappointed' to only get a point against Chalfont St Peter

Barking boss Justin Gardner was disappointed to see his side only bag a point against Chalfont St Peter after having a number of chances in the match.

A Michael Dixon brace sealed a point for the Blues against the Saints to extend their unbeaten run to five games in the Isthmian League South Central.

But the manager felt they should have been out of sight and bagged all three points at Mayesbrook Park.

"It was very disappointing if I'm honest, I've not probably said that since the last time we played Chalfont St Peter," said Gardner.

"It was a bit different to the last game, as on this occasion we probably should have been three or four nil up after 20 minutes, but we didn't take those chances.

"It was a mixed bag of hitting the post, being cleared off the line, and the goalkeeper making two outstanding saves in the first half to keep the score down.

"After 20 minutes it looked like it was going to be a trussing from us and we were going to put the game to bed, but in football if you don't take your chances, then you expect the other team to grow into the game.

"The game turned on its head after 30 minutes and Chalfont were putting a lot of pressure on us."

Former Billericay Town manager Gardner admitted stern words were said at half-time but they came out slowly and that proved costly.

He added: "We had some words at half-time, we came back out, give away a second goal which was very disappointing as our goalkeeper saved it, but our defenders switched off and didn't stop the follow-up.

"Chalfont had another good spell for the first 15 minutes of the second half, but the last 15 to 20, we had three clear cut chances where we hit the crossbar.

"We've all run on the pitch when we expected Michael to score in the last minute, I'm not sure how the defender cleared it off the line, it was amazing.

"Ricky Tarbard had an opportunity to win it with the last kick of the game, so from our point of view we could have had seven or eight goals, and I've let the attackers know that. In actual fact it felt like a lost."