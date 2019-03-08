Barking suffer late heartbreak at Chalfont St Peter

Michael Dixon turns inside (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Isthmian South Central: Chalfont St Peter 2 Barking 1

Barking had their six game winning run brought to an end as they suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Chalfont St Peter.

The Blues opened the scoring through striker Michael Dixon but it only ended up being a consolation goal as both Hani Berchiche and Ricky Brennan found the net to seal the three points for the hosts at Mill Meadow.

Both sides had a few chances in the early proceedings before winger Johnny Ashman played right-back Ricky Tarbard in at the edge of the box.

The youngster was brought down as he looked to turn and shoot so Barking were awarded a penalty.

Up stepped striker Michael Dixon who fired the ball into the bottom left corner to give his side the lead.

Five minutes before half-time, the hosts hit back as a long ball down the left flank found Hani Berchiche, the winger then played a one-two with striker Khalil Francis before smashing the ball home to make it 1-1.

It looked set to be a draw as they played out the second-half until the 91st minute when Ricky Brennan scrambled home a rebound from in tight to seal the win for his side.

Chalfont St Peter: Purdue, Doyle, Elliott, Wickenden, Brennan, Alexander-Greenaway, Williams, Odetola (Bin-Semakula 81), Francis (Giordmaina 76), Ilsley, Berchiche.

Unused subs: Gray, Evans, Payne.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu (Bradford 62), Hayes, Bruce, Ashman, Seymour, Dixon, Mallett (Roult 85), Dadson (Boakye-Yiadom 67).

Unused subs: Collins and Flemming.