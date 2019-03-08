Barking suffer late heartbreak at Chalfont St Peter
PUBLISHED: 09:14 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 20 October 2019
Archant
Isthmian South Central: Chalfont St Peter 2 Barking 1
Barking had their six game winning run brought to an end as they suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Chalfont St Peter.
The Blues opened the scoring through striker Michael Dixon but it only ended up being a consolation goal as both Hani Berchiche and Ricky Brennan found the net to seal the three points for the hosts at Mill Meadow.
Both sides had a few chances in the early proceedings before winger Johnny Ashman played right-back Ricky Tarbard in at the edge of the box.
The youngster was brought down as he looked to turn and shoot so Barking were awarded a penalty.
Up stepped striker Michael Dixon who fired the ball into the bottom left corner to give his side the lead.
Five minutes before half-time, the hosts hit back as a long ball down the left flank found Hani Berchiche, the winger then played a one-two with striker Khalil Francis before smashing the ball home to make it 1-1.
It looked set to be a draw as they played out the second-half until the 91st minute when Ricky Brennan scrambled home a rebound from in tight to seal the win for his side.
Chalfont St Peter: Purdue, Doyle, Elliott, Wickenden, Brennan, Alexander-Greenaway, Williams, Odetola (Bin-Semakula 81), Francis (Giordmaina 76), Ilsley, Berchiche.
Unused subs: Gray, Evans, Payne.
Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu (Bradford 62), Hayes, Bruce, Ashman, Seymour, Dixon, Mallett (Roult 85), Dadson (Boakye-Yiadom 67).
Unused subs: Collins and Flemming.