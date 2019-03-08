Search

Barking boss says they must not dwell on Chalfont defeat

PUBLISHED: 12:03 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 21 October 2019

Michael Dixon tries to flick the ball on at Chalfont (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner says they must not dwell on late 2-1 defeat to Chalfont St Peter.

Barking's Montel Joseph saves a penalty from Riccardo Alexander-Greenaway (pic Terry Gilbert)Barking's Montel Joseph saves a penalty from Riccardo Alexander-Greenaway (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues had their six game winning run brought to an end as they conceded a 91st minute winner thanks to Ricky Brennan at Mill Meadow.

And Gardner admitted it was disappointed but says they must look at the positives as his side deserved to draw despite a poor performance.

"We're not going to dwell on it or cry too much about it because we have been playing well and we only lost by a last minute goal," Gardner said.

"We should have walked away with a draw and a draw when you're not at your best away from home would have been a good point.

"We're going to look at the positives and we've got a blank week so we can train twice to prepare for Saturday."

Both sides had a few chances in the early proceedings before winger Johnny Ashman played right-back Ricky Tarbard in at the edge of the box.

You may also want to watch:

The youngster was brought down as he looked to turn and shoot so Barking were awarded a penalty.

Up stepped striker Michael Dixon who fired the ball into the bottom left corner to give his side the lead.

Five minutes before half-time, the hosts hit back as Hani Berchiche played a one-two with striker Khalil Francis before smashing the ball home to make it 1-1.

In the 91st minute when Ricky Brennan scrambled home a rebound to seal the win for his side.

"It's probably one of the best ways to win a football match, but one of the worst ways to lose a football match.

"Taking nothing away from Chalfont St Peter, I'm sure they felt they deserved something out of the game, and I felt we deserved something out of it.

"A draw probably would have been a fair result, but they've gone until the last minute and got their rewards, whereas we didn't take our chances.

"It's a disappointing way to lose our winning streak as for me not enough players showed up on the day which has not been the case for the last six games.

"That's what happens when not everyone performs, you're bound to slip up, and we had too many people having bad days."

