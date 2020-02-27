Search

Barking manager Gardner is eager to go for it as they try chase down a play-off place

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 February 2020

Dumebi GB-Dumaka is surrounded by Tooting & Mitcham players (pic Terry Gilbert)

Dumebi GB-Dumaka is surrounded by Tooting & Mitcham players (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking manager Justin Gardner is eyeing a play-off push in Isthmian League South Central as he urges squad to go for it in the final stretch of the season.

Barking debutant Manny Agboola (pic Terry Gilbert)Barking debutant Manny Agboola (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues start that mission with a trip away to Chertsey Town on Saturday as they look to build on their 2-1 victory over Tooting & Mitcham United last weekend.

They currently sit ninth in the league table, six points off the play-offs with 11 games left to play this campaign.

"We believe we've got the players to do it, we've just got to be very positive on the football pitch, and go for it," Gardner said.

"We can't be cautious, not that we are, but the Hanwell game the other week was a bit.

"One, we can't afford to be and two, we don't have to be. We need the 'go for it' attitude, and we need that for the rest of the season."

Barking beat the reigning FA Vase champions 4-2 at Mayesbrook Park earlier in the season and Gardner added: "It was a bit of a fiery game when we played them last time, so I'm pretty sure there will be some fireworks when we go to play them, but it's just another game to be honest.

"It's another game we have to prepare for and another we have to try to win, if we want to be where we want to be at the end of the season.

"We need to try and get a little run going again as it's been a bit stop-start. We need to get a couple of wins under our belts, and if we do that we'll be in a good position."

Goalkeeper Manny Agboola made his debut for the Blues in their win over Tooting after training with the team for a number of weeks following brief stints at Romford and Billericay Town earlier this season.

"He's been training with us for the last month so it wasn't like he came straight into the team," Gardner said.

"He came in to join us, he's got a good pedigree, he's a good goalkeeper and he was highly recommended by a goalkeeping coach at a professional club to myself.

"We had a look at him, he looked really good in training, and we said to him it may take time for you to get your opportunity because the goalkeeper (Joshua Roach) was doing okay. He got injured, so he got his opportunity."

