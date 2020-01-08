Barking crash out of Velocity Trophy with Cheshunt defeat
PUBLISHED: 09:16 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 08 January 2020
Archant
Velocity Trophy: Barking 1 Cheshunt 2
Barking crashed out of the Velocity Trophy in the second round with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Isthmian Premier Division outfit Cheshunt.
Michael Dixon opened the scoring from the spot for the Blues before Ryan Moss and Ethan Nelson-Roberts both struck for Craig Edward's Cheshunt to seal their progress at Mayesbrook Park.
In the 56th minute hosts Barking were awarded a penalty where up stepped striker Michael Dixon to fire it home and give his side a 1-0 lead.
The lead only lasted three minutes as Moss levelled the score for the visitors and gave them the momentum.
Two minutes after that Cheshunt had a 2-1 lead as Nelson-Roberts found the back of the net.
Cheshunt held on for the win and will now face a trip away to East Thurrock United in the next round of the competition.
Barking: Roach, Tarbard, Dadson, Sardinha, Flemming, Hayes, Ashman, Seymour (Obioraejiasi 79), Dixon, Artmeladze (Popoola 74), Bradford (Buffong 71).
Unused subs: Joseph and Owusu.
Cheshunt: Girling, Diallo, Williams, Kassarate, McKenzie, Kamara (Hughes 45), Wabo, Jabbie, Moss (Cojocarel 74), Beckles-Richards (Newton 56), Nelson-Roberts (Re 87).
Unused sub: Hession-Harris.