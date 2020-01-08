Barking crash out of Velocity Trophy with Cheshunt defeat

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Velocity Trophy: Barking 1 Cheshunt 2

Barking crashed out of the Velocity Trophy in the second round with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Isthmian Premier Division outfit Cheshunt.

Michael Dixon opened the scoring from the spot for the Blues before Ryan Moss and Ethan Nelson-Roberts both struck for Craig Edward's Cheshunt to seal their progress at Mayesbrook Park.

In the 56th minute hosts Barking were awarded a penalty where up stepped striker Michael Dixon to fire it home and give his side a 1-0 lead.

The lead only lasted three minutes as Moss levelled the score for the visitors and gave them the momentum.

Two minutes after that Cheshunt had a 2-1 lead as Nelson-Roberts found the back of the net.

Cheshunt held on for the win and will now face a trip away to East Thurrock United in the next round of the competition.

Barking: Roach, Tarbard, Dadson, Sardinha, Flemming, Hayes, Ashman, Seymour (Obioraejiasi 79), Dixon, Artmeladze (Popoola 74), Bradford (Buffong 71).

Unused subs: Joseph and Owusu.

Cheshunt: Girling, Diallo, Williams, Kassarate, McKenzie, Kamara (Hughes 45), Wabo, Jabbie, Moss (Cojocarel 74), Beckles-Richards (Newton 56), Nelson-Roberts (Re 87).

Unused sub: Hession-Harris.