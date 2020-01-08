Search

Barking crash out of Velocity Trophy with Cheshunt defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:16 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 08 January 2020

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Velocity Trophy: Barking 1 Cheshunt 2

Barking crashed out of the Velocity Trophy in the second round with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Isthmian Premier Division outfit Cheshunt.

Michael Dixon opened the scoring from the spot for the Blues before Ryan Moss and Ethan Nelson-Roberts both struck for Craig Edward's Cheshunt to seal their progress at Mayesbrook Park.

In the 56th minute hosts Barking were awarded a penalty where up stepped striker Michael Dixon to fire it home and give his side a 1-0 lead.

The lead only lasted three minutes as Moss levelled the score for the visitors and gave them the momentum.

Two minutes after that Cheshunt had a 2-1 lead as Nelson-Roberts found the back of the net.

Cheshunt held on for the win and will now face a trip away to East Thurrock United in the next round of the competition.

Barking: Roach, Tarbard, Dadson, Sardinha, Flemming, Hayes, Ashman, Seymour (Obioraejiasi 79), Dixon, Artmeladze (Popoola 74), Bradford (Buffong 71).

Unused subs: Joseph and Owusu.

Cheshunt: Girling, Diallo, Williams, Kassarate, McKenzie, Kamara (Hughes 45), Wabo, Jabbie, Moss (Cojocarel 74), Beckles-Richards (Newton 56), Nelson-Roberts (Re 87).

Unused sub: Hession-Harris.

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Life sentence for Orpington robber who murdered Dagenham man lured by 'honey trap'

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham great-grandmother recognised in New Year's Honours for services to community

Evelyn Karstadt has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Jon King

Animal lovers appeal for donations to help rescue more pets in Havering, Barking and Dagenham

Top: Bichon Frise, Scruffy, and Staffie, Poppy, after being rescued by Scruffy's Angels volunteers. Bottom: Popeye before and after treatment following her rescue. Pictures: Scruffy's Angels

Brown didn't apply for managerial vacancy 'out of loyalty to Taylor'

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Barking crash out of Velocity Trophy with Cheshunt defeat

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Five-year contract awarded to run Urgent Treatment Centres in Goodmayes, Barking, Romford and Harold Wood

PELC's chief executive Brian Jones. Picture: PELC

Jody Brown feels he gained plenty of experience at Daggers

Jody Brown and Terry Harris look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Athletics: Grange proves world's best in 2019

Paul Grange

Barking boss Gardner insists he expected tight encounter with Bedfont

Dumebi GB-Dumaka lays the ball off (pic Terry Gilbert)
