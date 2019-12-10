Barking boss Gardner expecting tough Trophy test against Cheshunt

Sam Owusu is chased by a Hanwell defender (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is expecting a tough game against Isthmian Premier league side Cheshunt in the Velocity Trophy.

Michael Dixon in the box (pic Terry Gilbert) Michael Dixon in the box (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will welcome Craig Edwards' side to Mayesbrook Park this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm) in the second round of the league trophy after they won their group.

And the boss insists confidence is still high in the camp despite losing 5-0 to Hanwell Town in the league on Saturday.

"There is no reason not to be confident, but it's going to be a tough game, we're playing against an Isthmian Premier team and it's going to be a big jump.

"Craig Edwards teams are always tough to beat and never really concede many goals."

"My only hope is that we keep 11 players on the pitch and give ourselves half a chance through the 90 minutes."

The former Billericay Town manager was still pleased with how his side created plenty of chances in their defeat to league leaders Hanwell Town.

"We can't be upset about creating chances as we did do that, my only thing looking back at it, is that the game should have finished 1-0.

"A manager must live by decisions and numerous times I've done that then we've gone on to win the game.

"The players have been fantastic and if you think about it, the last two games we've had to play with 10 men as someone got sent off on Tuesday, so it's a lot to ask of the boys.

"They were fantastic up until the 81st minute so nothing for them to be concerned about."