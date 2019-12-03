Barking boss Gardner pleased with performance in Chipstead win

Michael Dixon celebrates his goal (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner was more pleased with his side's performance than the result as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Chipstead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking score their second goal (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking score their second goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Goals from Michael Dixon and Jack Hayes made it five consecutive league wins for Gardner's men which saw them move up to ninth in the Isthmian League South Central table.

"The most pleasing thing is we played some really good football, the last couple of weeks the pitch hasn't been great, but the pitch at Chipstead was quite decent so we were able to play our passing game," the former Aveley boss said.

"It was probably the best bit of football we've played."

The boss heaped praise on goalkeeper Montel Joseph and striker Dixon for their efforts while insisting his side put in a top performance all round.

Eddie Allsopp tries to keep possession (pic Terry Gilbert) Eddie Allsopp tries to keep possession (pic Terry Gilbert)

"First half, a draw was probably a fair result, but some good goalkeeping from Montel Joseph kept it at 1-0 to us," he added.

"It was a great goal from Michael Dixon, spinning the defender, then skinning him and firing it into the top corner.

You may also want to watch:

"Second half we came out and controlled the game. We started really well, got our second goal and looked quite comfortable up until the 80th minute.

Eddie Allsopp on the attack for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Eddie Allsopp on the attack for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

"The last 10 minutes they started to put a bit of pressure on us. The referee gave a soft penalty in my opinion, every tackle we made seemed to get a booking.

"It was a very strong performance away from home and the boys dug in well, which is credit to the boys as there is confidence in them, you can see it in the way they're playing.

"They're enjoying their football which always gives you a half a chance to get points on the pitch."

Gardner also revealed his delight to see defender Jack Hayes get on the scoresheet.

"It was good to see Jack Hayes score as I feel he should get more goals for us from set-pieces, and that was his first of season," he said.

"We were depleted at the back on Saturday, two of our centre-halves weren't available, so we had to push our right-back Ricky into that role and he ended up getting man of the match."

*Barking lost 4-3 on penalties to Romford last Wednesday after their Velocity Trophy clash ended 0-0, but topped the group.

They were set to visit Tooting & Mitcham in the London Senior Cup last night (Tuesday).