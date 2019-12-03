Search

Barking boss Gardner pleased with performance in Chipstead win

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 December 2019

Michael Dixon celebrates his goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner was more pleased with his side's performance than the result as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Chipstead.

Barking score their second goal (pic Terry Gilbert)Barking score their second goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Goals from Michael Dixon and Jack Hayes made it five consecutive league wins for Gardner's men which saw them move up to ninth in the Isthmian League South Central table.

"The most pleasing thing is we played some really good football, the last couple of weeks the pitch hasn't been great, but the pitch at Chipstead was quite decent so we were able to play our passing game," the former Aveley boss said.

"It was probably the best bit of football we've played."

The boss heaped praise on goalkeeper Montel Joseph and striker Dixon for their efforts while insisting his side put in a top performance all round.

Eddie Allsopp tries to keep possession (pic Terry Gilbert)Eddie Allsopp tries to keep possession (pic Terry Gilbert)

"First half, a draw was probably a fair result, but some good goalkeeping from Montel Joseph kept it at 1-0 to us," he added.

"It was a great goal from Michael Dixon, spinning the defender, then skinning him and firing it into the top corner.

"Second half we came out and controlled the game. We started really well, got our second goal and looked quite comfortable up until the 80th minute.

Eddie Allsopp on the attack for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)Eddie Allsopp on the attack for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

"The last 10 minutes they started to put a bit of pressure on us. The referee gave a soft penalty in my opinion, every tackle we made seemed to get a booking.

"It was a very strong performance away from home and the boys dug in well, which is credit to the boys as there is confidence in them, you can see it in the way they're playing.

"They're enjoying their football which always gives you a half a chance to get points on the pitch."

Gardner also revealed his delight to see defender Jack Hayes get on the scoresheet.

"It was good to see Jack Hayes score as I feel he should get more goals for us from set-pieces, and that was his first of season," he said.

"We were depleted at the back on Saturday, two of our centre-halves weren't available, so we had to push our right-back Ricky into that role and he ended up getting man of the match."

*Barking lost 4-3 on penalties to Romford last Wednesday after their Velocity Trophy clash ended 0-0, but topped the group.

They were set to visit Tooting & Mitcham in the London Senior Cup last night (Tuesday).

Most Read

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Death of woman found in Dagenham ‘not suspicious’, police say

The death of a woman found at her home in Durham Road, Dagenham, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Google

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

People honour London Bridge victims at Barking Town Hall

A crowd gathered outside Barking Town Hall at 11am on December 2 to honour the victims of the London Bridge terror attack on November 29. Picture: Luke Acton.

