Barking continue their plans for life in the South Central ahead of 2019/20 campaign

Theo Fairweather-Johnson of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team

Barking are busy planning for life in the Bostik South Central as manager Justin Gardner have recruited his management team and made three more additions to his squad.

Ryan Mallett of Romford challenges for the ball against Thurrock

The Blues have moved to bring in Mark Dacey and Adam Flemming from Cray Wanderers under-23's to work as the club's assistant managers - replacing Andre Thomas who opted to depart the club late last season.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit has also brought in former Burnham Ramblers manager Lee Hughes as first-team coach.

Midfielder Ryan Mallett penned a one-year deal with Barking to become the fourth summer signing before the club also revealed the re-signing of captain Abs Seymour and the addition of attacker Theo Fairweather-Johnson.

The former Romford player Mallett made 29 appearances for Brentwood Town last term finding the net five times after joining them from Bowers & Pitsea.

Abs Seymour powers on

"Buzzing to get this done, I can't wait to get started now," Mallett said.

Gardner added: "I'm looking forward to working with him."

The club also revealed captain Seymour will remain at the club after impressing in his two seasons.

The midfielder has made 85 appearances so far scoring 15 goals in his time with the Blues.

And the skipper was keen to urge the new-look squad to perform better this term.

"I believe we were average and below the standard we should have been," Seymour said.

"Looking forward to this coming season I believe as captain and a player of Barking, the 2019/20 season is definitely going to be different.

"I am looking forward to leading the team to success on and off the pitch.

"As a talented group of players we need to be achieving more this season.

"This would bring justice to our fans and supporters who have long waited success.

"With the players the gaffer is signing and those that are expected to sign, I'm looking forward to the season ahead."

On that note Barking have also moved to recruit former Hornchurch attacker Theo Fairweather-Johnson.

The former Phoenix Sports player scored 20 goals in a Bostik North League winning AFC Hornchurch side in 2017/18.