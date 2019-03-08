Search

Football: Barking & Dagenham boys start season with win

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 November 2019

Barking & Dagenham's primary school boys' district squad face the camera (pic BDSFA)

Barking & Dagenham's primary school boys' squad got their season off to a fine start with a 4-1 win over Basildon.

Goals from Ezra Agyekum, Tolga Ibryam, Ikay Ozoani and Mohamed Njie saw the district side to the points after a dominant display.

The hosts began well and took a deserved lead when Agyekum fired home from the edge of the box.

Ibryam opened his account with a sweetly-struck effort, before Basildon halved the deficit against the run of play as Demi Sans finisheed well.

Barking & Dagenham were back on top in the second half and Ozoani rounded off a flowing move with a neat finish.

Njie grabbed his first goal to complete the tally, but the hosts could have had more.

Barking & Dagenham: Njie (Gascoigne), Edomi, Kitoko, Merisa (all George Carey), Oppong (Grafton), Jonyla (Manor), Agyekum (Monteagle), East (Richard Alibon), Akinyimika (Roding Carrington), Ozoani (St Joseph's Barking), Ibryam, Ameny, Macarty (all Valence), Morrison (William Bellamy).

