Sharpe saves the day for Barking & Dagenham girls district

London Girls League: Thurrock 1-1 Barking & Dagenham

Gascoigne’s Violette Sharpe provided the cutting edge for Barking & Dagenham with a late equaliser against Thurrock, extending the district girls’ unbeaten run to 13 games.

The hosts took the lead via an own goal with just 12 minutes left, but Sharpe’s brave finish 10 minutes later meant a share of the spoils.

Miquellah Meade found herself running clear of the home defence after just three minutes, only to be denied by a brilliant one-on-one save.

Soon after, Ruby Abela played Ellie Mai Morgan in behind from the right flank, with the skipper seeing her effort balloon off the back of the keeper for a corner.

As the half wore on, Barking & Dagenham dominated territory, pinning Thurrock back into their own half during a dangerous 10-minute spell.

Two minutes into the second half, Morgan burst through to latch onto Kaltrina Ibrahimi’s through ball but it wouldn’t sit right for the Henry Green forward as she was pushed out wide.

An inswinging corner from the left looked to be falling into the area, when late movement caught the visiting defence off-guard for what looked to be a decisive own goal.

Instead of panicking, Barking & Dagenham rode the storm for a few minutes before swapping personnel and formation, pushing Sharpe up alongside Morgan.

When Meade was fouled bursting through on halfway, Kirsten McNaughton strode forward to take the free-kick.

Her set-piece from wide right fell to the feet of Morgan deep inside the opposition box. A touch and a well-struck shot then thundered down off the underside of the bar.

The wind held the ball up on the line to deny Morgan once more – until Sharpe (below) reacted first to smash in from point-blank range.

Barking & Dagenham host Barnet next on March 23.