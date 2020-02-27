Search

Barking & Dagenham girls get better of Gloucester

PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 February 2020

Rihanna Zaman of Barking & Dagenham girls' district squad

Rihanna Zaman of Barking & Dagenham girls' district squad

Archant

Barking & Dagenham girls' district squad twice came from behind to beat Gloucester 3-2 in terrible weather conditions.

They began brightly as Kara Mason-Wisbey fired into the side netting on two minutes, with Lily-Mae Elsey hitting the crossbar moments later.

The visitors took the lead on 10 minutes, but it did not last long as Violette Sharpe found Mason-Wisbey on the left and her half-cleared cross was fired in by Elsey.

Gracie Jones forced a fine save from the Gloucester keeper with a first-time effort, but the visitors regained the lead on the stroke of half time.

You may also want to watch:

Barking & Dagenham were back on level terms after the restart when Leighana Maine's long throw-in caused panic and Mason-Wisbey crossed fro Rihanna Zaman to glance a header into the far corner for her first district goal.

Connie McChrystal stood firm as Gloucester looked for a third, making a great save with her legs, before a piece of individual brilliance settled the outcome.

Mason-Wisbey collected the ball in her own half and showed pace, balance and poise to run upfield and fire into the net from just inside the box.

Two laet efforts from Tianna Dowuona-Hammond were saved, while Gloucester were denied by a last-ditch tackle from Mason-Wisbey.

And after three defeats in a row in nine-a-side action, the win was ideal for Barking & Dagenham as they look to build on their seven-a-side success in the second half of the season.

Barking & Dagenham: McChrystal (Grafton), Santo, Moore (Henry Green), Laine, Elsey (Northbury), Sharpe (Gascoigne), Jones (Grafton), Duouwana-Hammond (George Carey), Zaman, Young, (Hunters Hall), Mason-Wisbey (William Bellamy).

