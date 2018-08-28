Barking & Dagenham girls get title defence off to fine start with 7-up performance

Kaltrini Ibrahimi scored twice as Barking & Dagenham girls beat Sutton (pic BDSFA) Archant

Barking & Dagenham’s district girls’ team got the defence of their London League title off to a fine start with a comprehensive 7-0 win at snowy Sutton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dominating from the start, the visitors were always on the front foot, as Kaltrina Ibrahimi, Ellie Mai Morgan and Kayla Grain all scored twice.

Miquellah Meade wrapped up the scoring with a decisive finish late on.

Barking & Dagenham were 1-0 up inside a minute when Meade won possession and found Grain who switched play to Ibrahimi, cutting in from the left flank to control the ball and fire a shot home from the edge of the box.

It was 2-0 inside five minutes as Grain’s pinpoint through ball found leading scorer Morgan, who burst clear of the defence and finished with great aplomb.

When the hosts advanced into enemy territory, Barking & Dagenham threatened on the break as Ibrahimi’s goal-kick to Grain saw the latter run half the length of the pitch before hitting the post.

Moments later though, Grain seized on another chance, picking up possession in midfield, gliding forward and beating the home keeper for power from 20 yards.

A moment later, it was 4-0 as Meade drove into the box and delivered a cross that was on its way in before Ibrahimi smashed in her fifth of the season.

Barking & Dagenham made several changes as Ruby Abela ran riot on the right, forging opportunities at will and flashing several crosses just beyond Violette Sharpe and Ibrahimi.

Momentum was lost, though, and 20 minutes of ragged play interrupted the scoring as the hosts looked to get a foothold in a game.

With eight minutes left Grain intercepted a goal-kick and fired her second into the vacant net before the keeper could return. And Ibrahimi’s inswinging corner caused chaos in the box, with Morgan stealing in to stab home her 14th district goal.

A sublime solo effort from Meade made it 7-0 late on to complete a highly satisfactory morning’s work for Barking & Dagenham, who face Thurrock on February 9.

Barking & Dagenham: Mei Wang, Miquellah Meade, Ellie Mai Morgan (all Henry Green); Kirsten McNaughton, Elishah-Oliviae Mintah Adarkwah (both George Carey); Violette Sharpe (Gascoigne); Kayla Grain (Richard Alibon); Kaltrina Ibrahimi (William Ford); Ruby Abela (Dorothy Barley).