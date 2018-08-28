Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking & Dagenham girls get title defence off to fine start with 7-up performance

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 February 2019

Kaltrini Ibrahimi scored twice as Barking & Dagenham girls beat Sutton (pic BDSFA)

Kaltrini Ibrahimi scored twice as Barking & Dagenham girls beat Sutton (pic BDSFA)

Archant

Barking & Dagenham’s district girls’ team got the defence of their London League title off to a fine start with a comprehensive 7-0 win at snowy Sutton.

Dominating from the start, the visitors were always on the front foot, as Kaltrina Ibrahimi, Ellie Mai Morgan and Kayla Grain all scored twice.

Miquellah Meade wrapped up the scoring with a decisive finish late on.

Barking & Dagenham were 1-0 up inside a minute when Meade won possession and found Grain who switched play to Ibrahimi, cutting in from the left flank to control the ball and fire a shot home from the edge of the box.

It was 2-0 inside five minutes as Grain’s pinpoint through ball found leading scorer Morgan, who burst clear of the defence and finished with great aplomb.

When the hosts advanced into enemy territory, Barking & Dagenham threatened on the break as Ibrahimi’s goal-kick to Grain saw the latter run half the length of the pitch before hitting the post.

Moments later though, Grain seized on another chance, picking up possession in midfield, gliding forward and beating the home keeper for power from 20 yards.

A moment later, it was 4-0 as Meade drove into the box and delivered a cross that was on its way in before Ibrahimi smashed in her fifth of the season.

Barking & Dagenham made several changes as Ruby Abela ran riot on the right, forging opportunities at will and flashing several crosses just beyond Violette Sharpe and Ibrahimi.

Momentum was lost, though, and 20 minutes of ragged play interrupted the scoring as the hosts looked to get a foothold in a game.

With eight minutes left Grain intercepted a goal-kick and fired her second into the vacant net before the keeper could return. And Ibrahimi’s inswinging corner caused chaos in the box, with Morgan stealing in to stab home her 14th district goal.

A sublime solo effort from Meade made it 7-0 late on to complete a highly satisfactory morning’s work for Barking & Dagenham, who face Thurrock on February 9.

Barking & Dagenham: Mei Wang, Miquellah Meade, Ellie Mai Morgan (all Henry Green); Kirsten McNaughton, Elishah-Oliviae Mintah Adarkwah (both George Carey); Violette Sharpe (Gascoigne); Kayla Grain (Richard Alibon); Kaltrina Ibrahimi (William Ford); Ruby Abela (Dorothy Barley).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Only two payouts from total of 200 pothole damage claims in Barking and Dagenham, survey shows

The Federation of Small Businesses has published pothole numbers and called for action to support road users and local firms. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero rated: Khan's Restaurant in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Pic: Google

Bosses of magazine Inside Success Union are fined for selling in Barking without a licence

The bosses of Inside Success Union, Stockwell have been fined £2,500 and banned from street trading after a group of youngsters working for the organisation were caught selling its magazine in Barking town centre. Picture: INSIDE SUCCESS UK

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Only two payouts from total of 200 pothole damage claims in Barking and Dagenham, survey shows

The Federation of Small Businesses has published pothole numbers and called for action to support road users and local firms. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero rated: Khan's Restaurant in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Pic: Google

Bosses of magazine Inside Success Union are fined for selling in Barking without a licence

The bosses of Inside Success Union, Stockwell have been fined £2,500 and banned from street trading after a group of youngsters working for the organisation were caught selling its magazine in Barking town centre. Picture: INSIDE SUCCESS UK

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking & Dagenham girls get title defence off to fine start with 7-up performance

Kaltrini Ibrahimi scored twice as Barking & Dagenham girls beat Sutton (pic BDSFA)

West Ham battle to deserved draw after controversial Liverpool strike

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Town hall flag raising marks start of LGBT+ history month in Barking and Dagenham

The rainbow flag was raised outside Barking Town Hall on Monday. Picture: LBBD

Taylor excited to see Daggers defender Gordon continue to develop after extending deal

Liam Gordon scores his second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Boreham Wood in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Super Bowl Sunday was full of cheer and American spirit as Patriots seal sixth victory

Super Bowl on the big screen at the Blues Kitchen (Pic: Jacob Ranson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists