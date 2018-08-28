Search

Barking gunned down by Hamlets Sheriff

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 January 2019

Barking v Dulwich Hamlet at Champion Hill (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

London Senior Cup: Barking 1 Dulwich Hamlet 3

Barking crashed out of the London Senior Cup with a 3-1 defeat to National League South Dulwich Hamlet after a spirited effort.

The Blues opened the scoring through Jack Edwards before three second-half goals including a brace from new signing Decarrey Sheriff and another from Dipo Akiyemi sealed the win in the quarter-final tie at Champion Hill.

After defending for their lives to stop Dulwich opening the scoring, the first real chance came when Chinedu Osadebe won the ball inside the box, but his effort was fired into the side netting.

A minute later the Blues broke the deadlock as midfielder Jack Edwards drilled into the net – despite Hamlets goalkeeper Preston Edwards getting his hands to his strike in the 21st minute.

Dulwich winger Nyren Clunis then fired an effort wide of the left post from long range four minutes later.

Gavin Rose’s men pushed forward desperately searching for an equaliser and piled the pressure on in the final ten minutes of the first half.

New signing Decarrey Sheriff, who was brought in on loan from Colchester United, fired well over the crossbar after turning on the edge of the Barking box.

Sheriff was soon after played in behind the Blues defence, went to put his foot through the ball, but defender Joe Bruce raced back to slid in and win the ball.

In the 40th minute Akinyemi then fired over the bar from 20 yards before having another effort blocked by defender Ryan Cosson.

Barking keeper Tim Brown pulled off a fantastic save in the 43rd minute to push a shot from Sheriff out for a corner from point blank range in the 43rd minute.

Hamlet come out the blocks fast in the second-half, and Akinyemi went close, but his effort was deflected out for a corner.

The corner came in and Akinyemi rose above everyone to nod home and level the score just a minute in.

Blues Rashid Kamara made a terrific run up the middle of the pitch but failed to find a pass to Seymour out on the left in the 60th minute.

A minute later the Sheriff came around and struck an effort past Brown into the bottom left corner to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Gardner’s side didn’t give up and Seymour bobbled an effort just wide of the post in the 73rd minute before

substitute Ola Ogunwanmide hit the ball with the outside of his boot but sent the ball wide after racing through onto a ball from Ross Elsom.

Hamlet added a third in the 90th minute thanks to Sheriff who headed it past the keeper into the corner for his second of the match and secured their progress.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, O’Brien (Joseph 85), Cosson, Bruce, Edwards Seymour, Osadebe, Kamara (Elsom 75), Darboe (Ogunwamide 45).

Unused subs: McQueen, Eusebio Da Silva

Dulwich Hamlet: Edwards, Taylor (Rich-Baghuelou 90), Mavila, Ferguson, Essuman, Chambers, Clunis, Vose, Sheriff, Akinyemi (Cook 79), Banton (Erskine 79)

Unused subs: Toure and Green.

