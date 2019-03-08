Barking boss Gardner expects South Park players will be keen to impress new manager

Barking in action against Staines Town. Picture: Terry Gilbert Archant

Justin Gardner expects Barking's next opponents South Park will be eager to impress their new manager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Junior Dadson celebrates his goal with Barking supporters. Picture: Terry Gilbert Junior Dadson celebrates his goal with Barking supporters. Picture: Terry Gilbert

The Blues travel to the Surrey club on Saturday, who have just appointed a new manager in Martin Dynan following the departure of Jay Lovett.

And the Barking boss expects the opposition squad will want to prove their worth as he targets a winning run to push up the Isthmian League South Central table.

"It's probably not come at a good time for us," Gardner said.

"They have just had their manager leave so they will have a different manager and players will be eager to impress.

"I played against them in a friendly last season.

"It's another game we go into that if we prepare right and take our chances we should be fine.

"As I said to my players, if we can string three or four league games together with good results, we will be in a fantastic position.

"The sooner we do that, the better."

Barking go into the game having beaten Chertsey 4-2 at home in their last game.

The Blues took the lead through Eddie Allsopp's strike but Luke Baxter levelled the score before adding another from the spot to send the visitors in with the lead.

But Gardner's side comple0ted a remarkable comeback in the second half, with Michael Dixon equalising with a penalty nine minutes after the restart.

Dixon scored again to give his side the lead by rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home before Junior Dadson added another late on.