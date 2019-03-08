Barking boss Gardner delighted with first league victory

Joe Bruce closes in on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner was delighted to pick up first league victory of the season after seven matches, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dumitru Gritcan puts FC Romania ahead against Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Dumitru Gritcan puts FC Romania ahead against Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Goals from Blues captain Abs Seymour and substitute Michael Dixon sealed the three points for Gardner's men despite FC Romania's Dumitru Gritcan opening the scoring at Theobalds Lane on Saturday.

The boss felt it was a more comfortable victory than the scoreline suggested and always believed the win was coming.

"I'm delighted - it's a huge three points for us," the former Aveley manager said.

"We've been knocking on the door in a few games, been unlucky in a few, and it's been our own fault in some.

"I think we were quite comfortable in the game to be honest with you, we missed a penalty after two minutes, and we hit the crossbar twice and hit the post.

You may also want to watch:

"Nana (Boakye-Yiadom) should have had a hat-trick, so 2-1 makes it sound closer than it was, as the only chances they really had were counter attacking us.

"I'm pleased for the supporters. We've had 17 away games and only played at home twice, including pre-season, since April last season. That's some real mileage, so credit to the players, coaching team and supporters as that's not easy.

"That has affected us because that is a lot of travelling, time and effort, it's a lot of leaving work early and getting up early on a Saturday.

"Also adapting to a new league has been much tougher than I anticipated, I probably didn't see it as such a difficult transition, but it's a learning curve."

Gardner has insisted they will not get carried away and stay grounded after the victory, adding: "We won't get carried away as football can slap you in the face really, but it's good to get some points on the board, and hopefully we can kick on.

"Only problem is our next league game is against top of the league who are punishing teams by almost cricket scores.

"I'll be honest, the last three games we've played very well, we played Waltham Abbey and destroyed them in the first half, two individual errors cost us."