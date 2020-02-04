Search

Barking boss feels they missed an opportunity to climb the table

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 February 2020

Max Bradford plays a pass (pic Terry Gilbert)

Max Bradford plays a pass (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner says they feel like they've missed a good opportunity of edging closer to the Isthmian League South Central play-off places, writes Jacob Ranson.

FC Romania's goal comes under pressure (pic Terry Gilbert)FC Romania's goal comes under pressure (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to strugglers FC Romania at the weekend thanks to a second-minute goal from Petrov German at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

And they slipped down to ninth in the league table with that result, instead of putting more pressure on the front-runners.

"It's a difficult one as the result is very, very poor and we all feel that we've missed a good opportunity to climb higher up the table," Gardner said.

"In terms of the result it was clear that it was poor, we failed to get the three points that we should have got. But after they scored, for 88 minutes there was only one team with 11 men behind the ball and we have done everything but score.

FC Romania look to deal with a Barking attack (pic Terry Gilbert)FC Romania look to deal with a Barking attack (pic Terry Gilbert)

"I couldn't look the players in the eye after the game and be disappointed with the performance or the effort. We created chances and I can only be disappointed they've not taken those chances. Two were one-on-ones, which we should be scoring, we hit the crossbar twice, and we had about 17 or 18 attempts inside the box but not hit the target.

"It's a difficult one as a manager as I've always been a big believer that if you ask players to perform and carry out instructions you can't guarantee to win every game otherwise we'd all be managing the best teams in the world."

The Blues boss admitted it was not good enough to come away from the game empty handed but did heap praise on FC Romania goalkeeper Adrian Darabant.

"It's not good enough in terms of not getting a result, but we performed well, and their goalkeeper I don't think he will play as well again this season," added Gardner.

"No disrespect to them, but I can see them shipping a few goals in the next few games as it was more down to us not taking our chances rather than them limiting us to not scoring.

"Credit to them, they've walked away with a clean sheet away from home and got their first win in months, so they will be pleased.

"But we could have been there until Saturday night or Sunday morning, creating chances and not scoring, it was that sort of game."

