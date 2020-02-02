Barking fall short against FC Romania

Isthmian South Central: Barking 0 FC Romania 1

Barking fell short with a 1-0 defeat to strugglers FC Romania which saw them slip down to ninth in the Isthmian South Central.

The Blues have found themselves instantly chasing the game as the visitors netted just two minutes into the encounter thanks to Petrov German at Mayesbrook Park.

Justin Gardner's men pushed for an equaliser but failed to find one in 88 minutes of play and German's goal proved to be the winner for FC Romania.

Barking will now travel away to Waltham Abbey on Tuesday evening.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart (Noori 70), Owusu, Hayes, Bruce, Palmer (Sardinha 76), Bradford, Dixon, Artmeladze (Ashman 72), Dadson.

Unused subs: Songolo and Roach.

FC Romania: Darabant, Iacob, Sandu, Patru, German, Okiwute, Maximov (Victor 89), Gabriel, Sighiartau (Oliver 68), Baciu, Nzuruba (Duyile 82).

Unused sub: Ungureanu.