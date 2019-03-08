Search

Barking must stop FC Romania playing says boss Gardner

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 September 2019

Barking manager Justin Gardner knows they must stop FC Romania playing their free flowing football this weekend.

The Blues will travel away to Theobalds Lane on Saturday to take on Ionut Vintila's side in a Isthmian League South Central clash with both sides looking to start climbing up the league table.

Former Billericay Town boss Gardner knows it will be a tough test but also a bit of an unknown as they pick up very mixed results.

"It's a team that you never know what sort of team is going to show up. They can go beat the top of the league or they can go and get trounced," Gardner said.

"We played them in pre-season a couple of years ago and they're a very good footballing team.

"If you let them play they'll kill you really."

Barking were also due to host Waltham Abbey at Mayesbrook Park last night (Tuesday) in their first home match in the league this season.

Gardner was expected to make changes for that clash and is hoping everyone coming in staked a claim for a place in the side.

"If they can do well and keep their shirts that's good as I don't like making changes for the sake of it," he added.

The Blues drew 1-1 at Ashford Town (Middx) at the weekend despite falling 1-0 down.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 48th minute with a strike from Daniel Brown before captain Abs Seymour levelled things up shortly after at The Robert Parker Stadium.

But although they nicked a point through experienced midfielder Seymour, manager Gardner was disappointed with his side's performance in the encounter.

"I was disappointed if I'm honest, I thought we missed out in terms of getting points, and on the back of that there will be changes made for the next game," he added.

"I wasn't happy at all with it. Nothing. One positive was we created loads of chances, but it was the same old story that we hit the crossbar and hit the post.

"We are missing one-on-one and the goalkeeper saving shots from inside the six-yard area where we should be scoring."

