Looking Back: Barking’s Ron Murrant Memorial Trophy

Barking and Dagenham battled to a goalless draw in the first staging of the Ron Murrant Memorial Trophy in the summer of 1985.

Murrant was club chairman at Barking when they won the league in 1978-79 and also served as press secretary and vice-chairman before his death in 1984.

Programme notes from a match between Barking and Epping Town on November 27, 1984 said: “Tonight’s fixture is a sad occasion for all followers of Barking FC as following our last home friendly fixture with East Ham United our vice chairan Ron Murrant collapsed and died after suffering a heart attack at the ground.

“Ron was known to all followers of Barking FC having been associated with us since the early 1950s. He has served the club since 1958 as a committee member, press officer, vice chairman and even as chairman for a period in the late 70s.

“To his wife Christine and their children we offer our sincere condolences.”

After honours finished even in the first meeting between the borough rivals, Dagenham won 2-1 in 1986 and Barking triumphed 3-0 in 1987.

Barking then beat Dartford 3-2 in February 1991, lost 3-1 to Dagenham in October that year and 3-1 to East Ham in August 1993.

Blues beat Dagenham & Rebridge 3-0 in August 1996, lost 2-0 a year later, then won 3-2 in 1998.

And as Barking & East Ham they lost 3-0 to Ford United in 2003 then beat Romford 5-0 two years later.

In 2010, Barking beat Thurrock 3-1 in a fixture now classed as the Ron Murrant/Peter Webster memorial match, then in 2013 a 2-0 win over a Dagenham & Redbridge XI secured the Ron Murrant Trophy for one final time.