Barking announce formation of a women’s team

Barking have announced the formation of a new women’s side – Barking FC Women –ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The team will be the first senior women’s side under the Barking FC umbrella since the 2014/15 season and will play in the Premier Division of the Essex County Women’s League.

They will be managed by Ross Shorey, who made three appearances in a Barking shirt during the 1998-99 season while his father, Steve Shorey, made 41 appearances in the 1972-73 season.

Ross said: “The girls and myself are so excited to be joining and representing such a historic club. Under the guidance of chairman Rob O’Brien Barking FC is going to be the place to be for the next decade.

“My father and myself played for Barking so it’s like coming home. Last season the girls were unbeaten in the league and reached the County Cup semi-final and will be looking to continue this dominance and bring trophies home while wearing the famous blue shirts of Barking – watching Barking women’s will be the hottest ticket in town. We’re delighted to be joining Barking.”

First-team captain Daisy Cook added: “The club is undergoing some amazing renovations and we can’t wait to be part of all the excitement in the upcoming seasons. Our team have tried to uphold a professional approach in everything we do from tailored fitness sessions with our fitness coach Kyle to individual game specific drills with our manager Ross.

“Now we are part of such a great club our facilities and new club’s ethics will match the standards we have set for ourselves.

“Last season we were unbeaten in the league and the only team without an affiliated club behind them to reach the semi-finals of the County Cup. We hope to start next season the way we finished the last and bring some silverware back to our new home.

“We want to thank the club chairman Rob O’Brien for being so welcoming and trusting in our abilities as a team.”

O’Brien added: “We’re proud to re-establish our place within the women’s senior pyramid system. After having a good set-up years ago and developing our youth system to 20 teams the timing is right for us to get back to the heights we were at back then.

“Ross has a good group and coaches them really well. We are looking forward to hosting them at our newly developed stadium.

“Everyone at Barking FC extends a warm welcome to our new women’s team and wishes them luck for next season.”