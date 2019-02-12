Blues manager Gardner is a big admirer of The Yellows model under boss Morsley

Barking manager Justin Gardner revealed he is a big admirer of the footballing model used at AFC Sudbury ahead of their clash.

The Blues are set to welcome The Suds to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a heavy 5-2 defeat to lowly Dereham Town last weekend.

And the boss is looking forward to challenging himself against Mark Morsley in the opposite dug-out.

“We’re going to come up against a manager that I have a lot of time for and I think he’s doing a tremendous job at Sudbury,” said the 38-year-old Gardner.

“They use a model that I like; they’re using the youth rather than trying to sign a non-league journeyman, which is something I admire.”

Former Billericay Town boss Gardner believes it may be out of reach this term, but has backed their opponents to put on a title push next season.

“It might be too soon for them this season, but they might sneak the play-offs,” he added.

“Next season I fancy them to be one of the favourites for the league, so they’re doing a tremendous job, so full credit to Mark.

“I look forward to meeting him and hopefully just for this Saturday we can put a skid on his team’s push, but after Saturday I’ll wish them luck, and hope they do make the play-offs.”

But Gardner did admit work has to be done if Barking want to get a result after last weekend’s showing at Dereham.

“Players need to have a look at themselves,” he said.

“I hope they’ve had a horrible weekend like I have and they’re ready to correct things in training.

“If you’re a football player and played on Saturday or you’re a manager, part of the coaching or anyone involved, first thing you want to do is put it right as it was an awful day.”

Gardner, although frustrated with his side’s performance, doesn’t want them to dwell on it.

“I don’t think we’ve conceded five goals in our last six league games before Saturday, so that’s where as a manager you’re pulling your hair out baring in mind I haven’t got any,” he added.

“We don’t look like conceding, but twice this season we’ve looked like we’ve never defended in our lives, Saturday’s game and the Felixstowe game.

“Apart from those games our record shows we’ve been very good at the back so again I’m not going to dwell on it.”