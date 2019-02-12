Barking manager Gardner buzzing with Sudbury victory

Nana Boakye-Yiadom on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking boss Justin Gardner is still buzzing about his side’s late come back to nick a 2-1 win over AFC Sudbury.

Sudbury clear the danger at Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Sudbury clear the danger at Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Super-sub Ross Elsom netted two late penalties to help Barking come from behind for a dramatic win at Mayesbrook Park.

Blues appeared to be heading for defeat, after Paul Hayes put the visitors ahead just past the half-hour mark, tapping home from close range from a left-wing cross.

Joe Bruce saw the first of three Barking penalties saved by Paul Walker before the interval, but Elsom was sent on by manager Justin Gardner in place of Bruce with seven minutes remaining and levelled from the spot on 88 minutes, firing past the right hand of the keeper.

Elsom then secured all three points when converting from 12 yards again in stoppage time.

“I’m still buzzing about it right now to be fair,” the 38-year-old said.

“We had to work hard after last week’s defeat, we trained really hard, and we played quite well and were disappointed to be 1-0 down at half-time due to the chances we created and we missed a penalty.

“After I gave my team talk, the players led by the captain (Abs Seymour) said this game is there for the taking, and they felt they could win the game which was pleasing as I felt that as well.

“But when you look at the clock and I remember asking the linesman how long was left in the 80th minute.

“I had already made two substitutes, so my last throw of the dice was to get Ross on and took a centre-back off, and it paid off.

“They sort of panicked with the extra bodies in the box.”

The former Aveley boss admitted he wasn’t sure what the Sudbury centre-back was doing when he handballed the ball in the 88th minute .

“For the life of me I can’t understand what their centre-back was doing for the handball, it looked like he did it on purpose, which he clearly didn’t.

“We had taken Joe Bruce our penalty taker off and Ross was the one to step up and take the penalty.

“He scored to make it 1-1 and I then said to the linesman how long is left and he said three minutes.

“At that stage we felt we could create another chance and 30 seconds later, our goalkeeper Tim Brown put the ball up into their half, our striker has flicked it on for Ola who went one on one with the keeper and was taken out.

“Ross stepped up to win the game.”

Gardner feels both side’s probably deserved a point but all three penalties in the match were clear cut.

“It was a good game all round, we were both value for a point on Saturday, and they probably didn’t deserve to lose as they were 1-0 up in the 88th minute.

“Three penalties in the game and all of them were clear cut that not even any of the Sudbury players complained.”