Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking boss Gardner eager to start stringing a run of wins together

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 January 2019

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is eager for his side to start stringing a run of results together to climb the Bostik North table and reach his ambitious targets, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Blues are set to welcome a new-look Basildon United to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday after a two-week break for Christmas due to their clash at Aveley being postponed.

Gardner’s side enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Brentwood Town on December, 22 and will now be keen to build on that with a strong start to 2019.

And the 38-year-old boss insists although his side is over-achieving for their budget, he now wants them to push on.

“Credit to the boys, they’re overachieving, but inside our camp we set our goals high, but the chairman and people are realistic, which is right,” Gardner said.

“We’re probably not realistic, but that won’t stop us pushing for them and for me it’s just about finding consistency.

“We’ve said it on numerous occasions – if we can get a streak or run together we’ll be in a healthy position.”

Gardner feels the new Bees boss Neil Blackburn will have more of a settled side now after having three weeks to work with his side since being appointed.

“The Basildon manager will have had three weeks by the time we play them so I’m sure he’ll be much more settled,” added Gardner.

“The first couple of games he was probably working out what he feels his best team is.”

The Blues face former goalkeeper Emmanuel Olajide, who left earlier this term to move to the Bees, and Gardner said: “It goes without saying; he’ll have a good game that’s how football works!

“Goalkeepers tend to have good games against their former club, but we can’t worry about one player.

“Our biggest thing is beating ourselves at the minute. I don’t think, apart from the Felixstowe game, anyone has really put more than a few goals past us.

“That was just a bad 20-minute spell, so it’s about what we do really, no disrespect to the oppositions.”

Barking travel to National League South side Dulwich Hamlet for a London Senior Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Rogue Barking landlord renting illegally to six people fined £35,000

Sajid Afzil was found illegally renting his seven room property in Park Avenue to six people. Picture: Google

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed after a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Child, 10, rescued after falling into the Barking Creek

Emergency services at the scene yesterday eveningt. Pic: Twitter@MPSBarkDag

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Man stabbed in Harold Wood

Police were called to reports of man being stabbed in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood at around 6pm on January 3. Photo: Google

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Havering revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Whitelands Way in Romford, the borough's worst street for vehicle crime. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner eager to start stringing a run of wins together

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Victoria Jones/PA)

Barking film festival offers moviemakers the chance to work with industry professionals

Bluebird Pictures CEO Joelle David. Picture: Joelle David

Child, 10, rescued after falling into the Barking Creek

Emergency services at the scene yesterday eveningt. Pic: Twitter@MPSBarkDag

Present amnesty sees unwanted gifts collected for charity

You can drop unwanted presents at the Dagenham bingo hall. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists