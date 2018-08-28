Barking boss Gardner eager to start stringing a run of wins together

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is eager for his side to start stringing a run of results together to climb the Bostik North table and reach his ambitious targets, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues are set to welcome a new-look Basildon United to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday after a two-week break for Christmas due to their clash at Aveley being postponed.

Gardner’s side enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Brentwood Town on December, 22 and will now be keen to build on that with a strong start to 2019.

And the 38-year-old boss insists although his side is over-achieving for their budget, he now wants them to push on.

“Credit to the boys, they’re overachieving, but inside our camp we set our goals high, but the chairman and people are realistic, which is right,” Gardner said.

“We’re probably not realistic, but that won’t stop us pushing for them and for me it’s just about finding consistency.

“We’ve said it on numerous occasions – if we can get a streak or run together we’ll be in a healthy position.”

Gardner feels the new Bees boss Neil Blackburn will have more of a settled side now after having three weeks to work with his side since being appointed.

“The Basildon manager will have had three weeks by the time we play them so I’m sure he’ll be much more settled,” added Gardner.

“The first couple of games he was probably working out what he feels his best team is.”

The Blues face former goalkeeper Emmanuel Olajide, who left earlier this term to move to the Bees, and Gardner said: “It goes without saying; he’ll have a good game that’s how football works!

“Goalkeepers tend to have good games against their former club, but we can’t worry about one player.

“Our biggest thing is beating ourselves at the minute. I don’t think, apart from the Felixstowe game, anyone has really put more than a few goals past us.

“That was just a bad 20-minute spell, so it’s about what we do really, no disrespect to the oppositions.”

Barking travel to National League South side Dulwich Hamlet for a London Senior Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.