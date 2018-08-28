Barking boss Gardner pleased with quick start from his side
PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 January 2019
Barking manager Justin Gardner says his side did not let new-look Basildon United settle at all in their 5-1 victory on the weekend.
A brace from Ross Elsom and goals from Kemo Darboe, Darelle Russell and Abs Seymour helped seal the three points for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park despite a consolation goal from Jeffrey Cobblah.
Gardner’s side went into the half-time break 4-0 up and he insists that was the message his management team set out for the players.
“It was a fantastic performance, well maybe not for 90 minutes, but it was a devastating 37 minutes.
“I went to watch them on New Years Day, not that it helped that much as they changed most of their players, but it still gave me a feel for those who did play.
“But the message was clear from the management team and that was don’t let them settle, they’re a new side, go at them very early and we showed that with four goals after 37 minutes.”
He did jokingly say a clean sheet would have been nice: “Could always ask for a clean sheet.”
The former Billericay Town boss praised midfielder Elsom for bagging a brace but feels there is a lot more to come from the former Cheshunt man.
“Ross has been with us a few weeks now, and he’s had to work hard to get himself match ready in terms of fitness because after he left Cheshunt, he didn’t play for a month to six weeks.
“We’ve been working hard to get him match fit; he has played three or four under-23 games, and just got himself into the team.
“He’s still got a lot to do if I’m honest, I had Ross with me at Billericay in the under-23s, and he’s not anywhere near them levels at the moment but it was pleasing to see him score those goals on Saturday.”
