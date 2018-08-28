Barking boss Gardner pleased with quick start from his side

Ross Elsom is congratulated by Darelle Russell (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner says his side did not let new-look Basildon United settle at all in their 5-1 victory on the weekend.

A brace from Ross Elsom and goals from Kemo Darboe, Darelle Russell and Abs Seymour helped seal the three points for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park despite a consolation goal from Jeffrey Cobblah.

Gardner’s side went into the half-time break 4-0 up and he insists that was the message his management team set out for the players.

“It was a fantastic performance, well maybe not for 90 minutes, but it was a devastating 37 minutes.

“I went to watch them on New Years Day, not that it helped that much as they changed most of their players, but it still gave me a feel for those who did play.

“But the message was clear from the management team and that was don’t let them settle, they’re a new side, go at them very early and we showed that with four goals after 37 minutes.”

He did jokingly say a clean sheet would have been nice: “Could always ask for a clean sheet.”

The former Billericay Town boss praised midfielder Elsom for bagging a brace but feels there is a lot more to come from the former Cheshunt man.

“Ross has been with us a few weeks now, and he’s had to work hard to get himself match ready in terms of fitness because after he left Cheshunt, he didn’t play for a month to six weeks.

“We’ve been working hard to get him match fit; he has played three or four under-23 games, and just got himself into the team.

“He’s still got a lot to do if I’m honest, I had Ross with me at Billericay in the under-23s, and he’s not anywhere near them levels at the moment but it was pleasing to see him score those goals on Saturday.”