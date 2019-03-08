Barking manager Gardner says Bowers were too superior

Barking manager Justin Gardner says Bowers & Pitsea proved to be far too superior against his side on the weekend.

The Blues crashed to a heavy 9-0 defeat against the Bostik North leaders with David Knight netting four times, Lewis Manor nabbing a brace, while Bradley Warner, Lewis Clark and Quentin Monville all also got on the score sheet at the Len Salmon Stadium.

And the boss insisted Rob Small’s side deserve the credit they deserve as they pulled 12 points clear at the top of the table.

“There are two aspects in the way you can look at it really.

“First and foremost I want to give them the credit that they deserve, they are where they are because they’re a very good team, and in life you pay for what you get.

“They’re at the top of their game and as I said last week they’re in cruise control.

“I’ve never played a team in football, whether that’s playing or managing that I felt after the game that they were much more superior to us, and that’s what I felt.

“That’s a credit to them.”

The former Aveley manager stands by his decision to name an unchanged team after winning three consecutive matches prior to the Bowers loss.

“From our aspect of things, I’m always loyal to the last game, and if you saw my bench on Saturday and the fact I left Tim Brown and Joe Bruce out.

“That was more to do with the boys winning the last three games.

“Everyone can have an opinion after the game and say you should have started your more experienced players and bigger players so to speak.

“We’re not a club that can rely on big resources, so how can you look at the players that have performed for you in them last three games and say I’ve got to leave you out because we’re playing a big game.

“Maybe when they’re not available, suspended or injured I’ll have to use you again, I don’t think that’s fair.

“I went with my heart instead of my head and in the end that didn’t turn out to be a good decision, but do I regret it no, as like I said I’m all about giving young players opportunities.

“They’ve done remarkable for me up until Saturday and I’m not going to let one game spoil the work they have done for me.

“It’s disappointing result as no one wants to be on the end of a score line like that.

“We’re hurt and it will hurt for a very long time and so it should do.”