Barking players know they should be performing better this term says boss Gardner

Darelle Russell netted an equaliser on 36 minutes for Barking in their clash with Bury Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner says his side know they should be doing better this season despite having a lack of resources compared to the majority of clubs in the Bostik North.

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The Blues are set to welcome in-form Brentwood Town to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to try and bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Bury Town.

And although their opponents sealed a 6-0 win over Mildenhall Town in their last fixture boss Gardner believes it’s a good opportunity to bounce back.

“It’s a tough league and I think us and Romford have the lowest resources in the league,” the 38-year-old said.

“We go into every game, bar playing Romford, as underdogs, it’s only inside the camp we know we should be doing much better.

“We will treat it as another game. Obviously first and foremost we want to bounce back and we’re at home, so it’s a good opportunity to put Saturday’s result behind us.

“Saying that, we’re playing a team that is in tremendous form and travelled all the way to Norwich on Saturday in the same conditions we played in and won 6-0. It goes to show you how well they’re doing really.”

The two sides have already met twice this season with Craig Shipmen’s men coming off better on both occasions.

Town sealed a 1-0 win in the league and then won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the first round of the Velocity Trophy.

“We’ve played Brentwood twice already this season and lost to them in the league and on penalties in a cup game, so we owe ourselves one to make sure we give a good account of ourselves,” added Gardner, who is delighted to have attacker Darelle Russell firing as he has netted three goals in three games.

“Darelle has played well for us all season, he would have liked to have more goals and so would have I,” he said.

“It’s funny as I said to him he only scores good goals really, he doesn’t seem to score any scrappy goals, even his goal on Saturday was another good goal.

“It’s pleasing though, as I think it’s three goals in three games for him, and four in the last six games.

“It’s always good to have someone firing, but saying that I still feel overall we need to score more goals.”