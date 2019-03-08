Search

Barking boss Gardner pleased with cup victories

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 September 2019

Sheri Artmeladze is tackled by a Brentwood player (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking manager Justin Gardner was pleased to make it three consecutive wins in all competitions to boost the squad's confidence.

Junior Dadson on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)Junior Dadson on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues sealed a 2-0 victory over Brentwood Town in the Velocity Trophy group stages on Friday evening on the back of a 6-3 win over Redbridge in the London Senior Cup in mid-week.

Those two wins come on the back of a 2-1 win in the league over FC Romania much to the delight of boss Gardner.

"It's nice to win a few games in a row to put some confidence back into the team," the former Aveley boss said.

"To be fair I think we've been unlucky or given away individual mistakes which you will always get punished for.

Michael Dixon (9) and Junior Dadson celebrate Barkinng's first goal against Brentwood (pic Terry Gilbert)Michael Dixon (9) and Junior Dadson celebrate Barkinng's first goal against Brentwood (pic Terry Gilbert)

"Tuesday I wasn't too pleased with apart from the fact we scored six goals and that Michael scored a hat-trick on his first start which was decent.

"I was very pleased on Friday though as it was a good game, Brentwood are a good team and I'm surprised to see them in the position they're in."

He insisted it was a tough match at Mayesbrook Park against the Isthmian North strugglers Brentwood and was pleased to come away with the win.

"That was a difficult game, they had chances to score goals, and we had chances to score goals.

"We just took our two goals well and kept the clean sheet which was a pleasing aspect.

"Brentwood are a decent outfit so that was a good result for us."

Gardner was also keen to praise on winger Junior Dadson, who joined the Blues from Cray Wanderers in the summer after their promotion to the Isthmian Premier Division, after netting a brace in that match.

"He's got three goals in his last few starts, there is no secret that he was a big signing for us in the summer, and due to injury he has not been able to show that.

"In all honesty in the last two games he's only been able to show a glimpse of what he can do and that's why he's got three goals in two games.

"We're hoping the injuries are now behind him and he can kick on to help us climb up the league."

