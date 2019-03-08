Search

Barking boss Gardner eager for response after 9-0 defeat at Bowers as Bury Town visit

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 March 2019

Action from Barking's clash at Bowers (pic Terry Gilbert)

Action from Barking's clash at Bowers (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking boss Justin Gardner is looking for his side to respond against Bury Town this weekend.

The ball eludes Barking's Ryan Cosson at Bowers (pic Terry Gilbert)The ball eludes Barking's Ryan Cosson at Bowers (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will welcome Ben Chenery’s side to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a heavy 9-0 defeat to league leaders Bowers & Pitsea last weekend.

Gardner’s men currently sit in 10th place but are only two points behind seventh-placed Bury ahead of the clash.

“It’s how you respond from it and we will work hard to correct that,” the 38-year-old said.

“I want to see the characters of those who were involved on Saturday, although it goes without saying that there will be changes, that’s just common sense.”

However, the boss says his side must take the positives out of how far they have come as a team this campaign, without reading into the Bowers clash too much.

“I won’t let one game undo the hard work of 10 months so to speak,” he added.

“If anyone thinks otherwise they’re in cuckoo land and don’t know this level of football. That’s anyone, whether they’re in the club or out of the club.

“The finances we work with we should really be in the bottom three if I’m honest, so I’m not going to let anyone take that away from me and the boys.

“Without a shadow of a doubt we’ve overachieved this season, because apart from Romford we have the lowest resources in the league. We’re 10th and we were eighth before Saturday.”

The former Billericay Town boss did want to apologise to the Barking faithful for the 9-0 loss and is hoping they’re realistic with their expectations.

“If we’d lost 3-0 would anyone feel this bad? It’s just three points lost so what is the difference?” he added.

“I would also like to apologise to the fans, but if they’re realistic they know it was like men versus boys.

“The strike force of Bowers probably cost more than my whole squad.”

Barking now only have six matches left this campaign against the likes of Bury Town, Grays Athletic, Mildenhall Town, Basildon United, Aveley and Maldon & Tiptree.

Gardner’s men will be looking to secure the highest possible finish available to them, but they face some tricky fixtures in the final weeks of the campaign.

